: Varanasi has secured the first position among all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh in the state health rankings for October 2026, with a composite score of 0.77. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr NP Singh said three community health centres (CHCs) in the district also recorded strong performances. Dr Singh said the Health Department had been effectively implementing various health services, including maternal and child healthcare, institutional deliveries, TB eradication and immunisation. (For representation only) more

According to a report released this month, the rankings are based on progress data from the National Health Mission’s Health Ranking Dashboard for October 2026.

Dr Singh said the Health Department had been effectively implementing various health services, including maternal and child healthcare, institutional deliveries, TB eradication and immunisation.

He congratulated the entire health department team on the achievement. He said Varanasi secured the first position in the state in key indicators, including the management of Caesarean section (C-section) deliveries and TB case notifications.

Among the blocks, Arajiline secured the first position, followed by Baragaon in second place and Cholapur in third place. Cholapur showed a major improvement, moving up from eighth position in September to third in October. Dr Singh said that under the guidance of the district magistrate, the health department remained committed to providing quality healthcare services to the public through continuous improvement.