The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has questioned the Pratapgarh SP’s decision to declare a reward on a man 13 days after he criticised the police on Facebook over their handling of a murder case, observing that the move appeared to stem from annoyance over his post. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court (HT File Photo) more

Justice Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi made the observation while allowing Sandeep Vishwakarma’s appeal against the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea under the SC/ST Act. Vishwakarma had posted on August 15, 2026, alleging that police were pressuring a murder victim’s family. An FIR was registered against him the next day on allegations of caste abuse and attempted strangulation.

Setting aside the September 9 order rejecting anticipatory bail, the court directed that he be released on a personal bond of ₹50,000 and two sureties if arrested. It also left him free to seek a transfer of the investigation to the STF or CB-CID, with the state government directed to consider any such application in accordance with law.