The Crime Branch Jammu, has concluded its further investigation in the ₹1,38,17,971 Sub-Treasury Dharmari fraud case and submitted a chargesheet before the court of chief judicial magistrate, Reasi, said officials on Saturday. The Crime Branch Jammu, has concluded its further investigation in the ₹1,38,17,971 Sub-Treasury Dharmari fraud case and submitted a chargesheet before the court of chief judicial magistrate, Reasi, said officials on Saturday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image) more

The case was originally registered at Police Station Arnas on March 6, 2024, but following a complaint by the District Treasury Officer, Reasi, the case was later transferred to Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu for in-depth investigation.

The probe uncovered the manipulation of the Treasury-Net system, use of forged Pension and NPS bills and fraudulent diversion of government funds into personal bank accounts.

Based on Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports, bank records, and documentary evidence, the EOW had previously filed preliminary and supplementary charge-sheets against ten accused persons.

The three principal accused—former Sub-Treasury Dharmari officials Ajeet Kumar (then ATO), Balbir Singh (then Accounts Assistant), and Ali Hussain Shah (then MTS)—were chargesheeted under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 477-A and 120-B of the IPC.

Additionally, seven private beneficiaries and co- conspirators—Arshad-e-Azam, Abrar-e-Azam, Rubeena Kousar, Mohd Rafiq, Shokat Ali, Mohd. Ashraf, and Nasib Mohammad—were chargesheeted under sections 411 and 120-B IPC for dishonestly receiving and retaining the misappropriated funds.

The investigation led by Inspector Taranjeet Singh confirmed that the District Treasury Reasi, only aggregated bulk authorizations, whereas individual bill processing and payments were carried out exclusively at the Sub-Treasury level.

Accordingly, the EOW Jammu presented its final report before the competent Court praying for its merger with the main judicial file so trial proceedings against all ten accused can proceed together under Sections 409, 411, 420, 467, 468, 471, 477-A and 120-B IPC.