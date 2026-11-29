NAVI MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has sought reports from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on a proposal to make redevelopment of ageing Cidco-built buildings faster and simpler. The move could pave the way for a larger role for Cidco in approving redevelopment projects, with housing societies seeking a single-window system to reduce delays in obtaining permissions from multiple government agencies.

The demand comes as an increasing number of older Cidco buildings in Navi Mumbai become due for redevelopment. Housing societies and developers have complained that securing permissions, no-objection certificates (NOCs) and other clearances from Cidco and NMMC is a lengthy process, holding up projects and increasing costs.

Currently, securing dual approvals—where Cidco handles land-lease formalities while NMMC clears building plans—often stretches the pre-construction phase by two to three years of bottleneck and a unified Cidco authority could eliminate by bringing all clearances under one roof.

In a communication dated November 25, the state urban development department forwarded separate representations by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske and BJP MLA Manda Mhatre to Cidco vice-chairman and managing director Ashwin Mudgal and NMMC commissioner Kailas Shinde, seeking their comments and reports at the earliest.

Both representatives have called for Cidco to take a bigger role in the process, including setting up a dedicated cell to coordinate approvals, reduce paperwork and ensure that applications are cleared within fixed timelines.

Mhaske has proposed an empowered Cidco division with an online application and tracking system so housing societies can submit proposals, monitor their progress and know where approvals are held up. He has cited delays in obtaining Cidco NOCs, lease deeds, extensions, building permissions and additional construction rights, known as floor space index (FSI).

He said Cidco, which has been given special planning authority powers under existing state regulations, could use these powers to simplify the redevelopment process.

Mhatre has also called for a dedicated cell headed by an experienced officer to coordinate approvals involving Cidco, NMMC, the cooperative department and other agencies. She has sought transparent procedures, fixed timelines and joint meetings of officials to resolve pending issues faced by housing societies.

The proposal has found support from the real estate industry, which says the redevelopment of ageing buildings is not merely a construction issue but also a matter of residents’ safety.

CREDAI-BANM (Builders Association of Navi Mumbai) president Rasik Chauhan said several housing societies were struggling to move ahead because they had to approach multiple agencies for permissions. He said Cidco should be empowered to grant development permissions for buildings constructed by it, with a common framework for individual building and cluster redevelopment.

CREDAI-MCHI Youth president Sumit Ahluwalia said several Cidco-built buildings were more than 30 years old and in a dilapidated condition. Delays in securing approvals from Cidco and NMMC were increasing project costs and leaving residents uncertain about when they could move into redeveloped homes, he said. Shiv Sena district chief Kishor Patkar said around 60 housing societies had written to the authorities seeking Cidco’s involvement instead of NMMC in the redevelopment process.

“Several societies have told us they do not want NMMC; they want Cidco. Manda Mhatre and our MP Naresh Mhaske have also raised this demand. I have fought for it in the general body,” Patkar said.

Welcoming the government’s decision to seek reports, Patkar said housing societies and developers were facing difficulties in obtaining approvals. He alleged that the civic administration had failed to act on the state government’s directions and said even a meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC), which examines redevelopment proposals, had not been called.

“If they do not want to work, let another agency do the job,” he said, appealing to the chief minister, deputy chief minister and senior officials to intervene. However, the proposal has exposed differences within the ruling alliance over who should control redevelopment approvals and how the impact of additional construction on Navi Mumbai’s infrastructure should be assessed.

Senior BJP leader Ganesh Naik has supported the redevelopment of individual buildings but cautioned against approving large cluster projects that allow higher FSI without first assessing whether the city can support the additional population. He said the impact on roads, water supply, drainage, sewerage, parking and other civic amenities must be examined.

NMMC deputy mayor Dashrath Bhagat has opposed transferring planning powers to Cidco, arguing that these should remain with the elected municipal corporation. He has also called for an assessment of the impact of redevelopment on creek ecology and fisheries.

The disagreement follows an October 15 directive by the state government asking NMMC to process eligible redevelopment proposals under Regulation 14.8 of the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), instead of withholding them on the basis of an earlier civic resolution. The civic body was also directed to complete an assessment of the city’s infrastructure and environmental capacity within six months.

Of five redevelopment proposals from Ghansoli and Vashi, three had received approval from the High-Powered Committee and were to be forwarded to the state government for final clearance, while two were pending. Buildings classified as C1 (highly dangerous and unfit to live in; requires immediate evacuation and demolition), indicating that they are structurally dangerous and require urgent attention, need prior approval from the state government.

However, on November 2, the BJP-led NMMC general body voted 60-31 to challenge the state government’s directive in the Bombay High Court, maintaining that redevelopment approvals should be linked to an assessment of the city’s infrastructure capacity.