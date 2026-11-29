Four members of a family died and five others sustained injuries when their SUV plunged into a gorge in the Uri area of Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday. People gather after an SUV plunged into a gorge, in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. (PTI) more

The accident took place at Gohallan in Uri when the driver of a Tata Sumo bearing registration number (JK01P-2583) lost control of the vehicle, which plunged into a gorge. Soon after the accident, local villagers began a rescue operation, and all the injured were referred to the sub-district hospital, Uri, where four succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Syed Shafeeq Shah, 26, his wife Rashida Bano, 25, his sister, 17, and Shahida Fatima, 27, daughter of Abid Hussain Shah. An 11-year-old girl was referred to Government Medical College, Baramulla, for advanced treatment, while others were treated at Uri hospital.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident. He directed the authorities concerned to extend all necessary assistance to support them.

“As a mark of support to the affected families, the CM announced ex gratia relief of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to the injured minor girl from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” the official spokesman said.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the mishap. In a post on X, the LG wrote: “Anguished by the loss of precious lives in a tragic road accident in Uri, Baramulla. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured.”

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi urged the authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment to the injured.