City Kharar police have booked a woman for allegedly abetting the suicide of a man who died in May 2025. Police registered the case on November 27 after an inquiry prompted by a writ petition filed by the student’s mother in the Punjab and Haryana high court. The accused, Tejas, is from Yamunanagar district, Haryana. (HT File) more

The accused, Tejas, is from Yamunanagar district, Haryana. Police booked her under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by the deceased’s mother.

The victim died by suicide on May 25, 2025 in Kharar. Police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) after his death.

The deceased’s mother later approached the high court through writ petition. The senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali, marked an inquiry to the station house officer (SHO) of the City Kharar police station.

During the inquiry, police examined the victim’s mobile phone and found that he and Tejas had been friends for a long time. Their families were also discussing their marriage, according to the complaint and inquiry details.

Police said the victim had questioned Tejas about her conversations with another man, Rohit Rana. The complaint alleged that Tejas then harassed and assaulted him and abetted him to take his life. These allegations formed the basis of the case registered against her.

After DSP Kharar-1 reviewed the inquiry, the SSP directed police to register an FIR under Section 108 of the BNS. Tejas has not been arrested and is absconding, police said.