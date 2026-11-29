Three lanes on the right-hand side of the six-lane bridge connecting Malaka towards Stanley Road will be opened to traffic by December 15, providing better connectivity to pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj from Lucknow, Pratapgarh and Ayodhya during Magh Mela-2027. Devotees throng Sangam to take a dip at Sangam (File)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials gave this assurance during an inspection of the ongoing construction work by divisional commissioner Lokesh M on Friday, said district officials.

The opening of these lanes is also expected to ease traffic congestion in the city and the Magh Mela area during the annual religious fair, they added.

The divisional commissioner also directed all departments concerned to submit their detailed action plans, along with timelines in the form of part charts, by December 15. The Ganga pujan ahead of Magh Mela-2027 has been scheduled for December 4.

Accompanied by mela officer Rishi Raj and officials of various departments, the divisional commissioner inspected several locations in the mela area to review the progress of preparations and ensure that the work was completed within the stipulated deadlines.

He first inspected the construction of Mahavir pontoon bridge (pontoon bridge No. 1) in sector 1 and reviewed the progress of the work being executed by the public works department (PWD).

At Sangam Nose and along the Ganga bank, he directed officials to ensure immediate cleaning wherever garbage was found. He also asked them to install sandbags along the ghats and ensure regular removal of flowers and earthen lamps left behind by devotees after rituals.

He also inspected the installation of electricity poles near Sangam and reviewed the safety measures being adopted by the electricity department.

Later, the divisional commissioner, along with officials, travelled by boat to inspect other parts of the mela area, including Jhunsi and the land-levelling work along the Yamuna bank. Reviewing the water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna, he directed officials to begin construction of ghats in a phased manner as soon as the water receded and conditions became suitable.

He asked all departments to coordinate closely and ensure that the ongoing works were completed on time and with the required quality standards to provide safe, clean and organised facilities to pilgrims and Kalpvasis attending Magh Mela-2027.