Srinagar on Saturday recorded one of the coldest nights as mercury dropped to minus 2.4 degree Celsius. A vendor sells hot beverages in insulated flasks along the banks of Dal Lake amid fog as temperatures drop in the Kashmir Valley, in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI) more

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar issued a weather forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, predicting generally dry weather till December 3, followed by light rain in the plains and light to moderate snowfall over the higher reaches from December 4.

Srinagar recorded minus 2.4 degree Celsius during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Pahalgam recorded minus 3.3 degree Celsius while the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded 0.5 degree Celsius.

According to the forecast, the weather will remain generally dry from November 28 to 30.

“From December 1 to 3, the weather will remain generally dry, with cloudy weather expected on December 3. From December 4 to 6, the weather will remain generally cloudy, with light rain in the plains and light to moderate snow over the higher reaches at scattered places of J&K, accompanied by thunder and gusty winds at a few places,” forecast said.

The MeT said that from December 7 to 8, the weather will remain generally cloudy, with light rain and light to moderate snow over the higher reaches scattered to many places of J&K, with thunder and gusty winds at a few places. In its advisory, the MeT office has advised that generally cold and dry weather will prevail over most districts of Kashmir Division till December 3.