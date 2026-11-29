Police busted a prostitution racket allegedly operating under the guise of a massage parlour at Buddha International Spa Lounge in Sector 5, arresting the spa manager and a customer and rescuing four women during a raid on Saturday. During the search, the police checked the cash counter and recovered ₹15,200, including the decoy customer’s money. (HT File) more

The police recovered ₹15,200 cash, including ₹3,000 given to a decoy customer, along with other objectionable material from the premises. A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

ACP (crime) Vikram Nehra said the police received a tip-off on November 28 that prostitution was being facilitated on the first floor of the spa lounge. Acting on the information, the police constituted a special raiding team comprising police personnel and women police officials.

A crime branch policeman was sent to the spa as a decoy customer after being given ₹3,000. He was instructed to interact with the manager and confirm whether prostitution-related activities were being facilitated. Once the deal was finalised, he was to alert the police team through a designated mobile number.

Following the signal, the team raided the premises and found the manager, a customer and four women there.

During the search, the police checked the cash counter and recovered ₹15,200, including the decoy customer’s money.

Police commissioner Pankaj Nain said a case under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, had been registered at Sector 5 police station against the two arrested accused. Further investigation is underway to identify others involved in the racket.

Nain said the police would not tolerate prostitution or any other illegal activity operating under the guise of spas, massage parlours or other establishments. Surprise raids and inspections of such establishments will continue in the coming days, he added.