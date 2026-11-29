From ward 10, covering Sectors 27, 28 and 29, the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections will see a Babla family face-off as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Devinder Singh Babla will take on his nephew Congress’ Ranjot Singh. Both Babla and his wife, Harpreet Kaur, won the MC elections twice with Kaur going on to serve as the mayor in 2025. (HT File) more

Both Babla and his wife, Harpreet Kaur, won the MC elections twice with Kaur going on to serve as the mayor in 2025. This, however, will be Babla’s first time fighting on a saffron party ticket. The couple had switched to the BJP in 2022.

Meanwhile, Ranjot Singh, whose mother Balwinder is Devinder Babla’s sister and caught in a family feud with him, lost the previous MC polls to Anju Katyal of AAP from ward 22.

Another interesting battle will be seen from ward 12 where current BJP mayor Saurabh Joshi will face Sachin Galav of the Congress, a youth leader.

From ward 18, Rajesh Kumar Gupta (Bittu), three-time councillor will face Taruna Mehta of the Congress, the current councilor.

From ward 33, Kanwarjit Singh Rana, two-time councillor will contest for the third time and face Vijay Rana of the Congress.

BJP vs Congress in 21 wards

With both parties coming out with exhaustive lists – BJP naming 23 nominees and Congress naming 30, it is clear that the two parties are in a direct contest in 21 wards.

Amid bona fide certificate row, Cong defers names on 5 wards

The only wards from where the Congress has not announced its candidates are the Scheduled Caste reserved wards – where the issue of bona fide certificates has sparked a row. These include Ward 3, 20, 25, 29, and 32. The Congress had on Thursday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), challenging the state election commission’s decision restricting candidature on these seats to only those with a bona fide caste certificate issued by administration.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on November 30.