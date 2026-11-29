GPS-tracked vehicles, mandatory ear-notching of sterilised dogs and a ₹1,000 penalty for every unresolved complaint within six hours are among the stringent conditions laid down by the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) in its fresh tender for the sterilisation, vaccination and sheltering of stray dogs, floated after three unsuccessful attempts to engage an agency. The conditions are believed to have discouraged agencies from participating in earlier bidding rounds, sources said. (HT File) more

Meanwhile, residents continue to grapple with the problem, with dog-bite cases being reported regularly. The civil hospital in Sector 6 is witnessing nearly 20 dog-bite cases daily, with around 7,600 cases recorded in the first six months of this year. The district reported 14,230 such cases last year, officials said.

Under the terms, every sterilised dog must be marked through ear-notching for identification, while vehicles used to capture and transport stray dogs must have functional GPS tracking systems. The agency will also face a ₹1,000 penalty for every complaint that remains unresolved within six hours of its receipt by the corporation, with the amount deducted from its bills.

The conditions are believed to have discouraged agencies from participating in earlier bidding rounds, sources said.

The selected agency will be responsible for capturing, transporting, sterilising, vaccinating and releasing dogs at the same locations from where they are picked up. All transportation and related expenses will have to be borne by the contractor, with no separate payment from the MC.

The corporation will provide a dog shelter, kennel, operation theatre and electricity, but the agency must arrange additional infrastructure and equipment at its own cost. It must commence operations within 15 days of receiving the work order.

Agency must be recognised by statutory bodies

The agency must be recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and deploy qualified veterinary doctors registered with the Veterinary Council of India (VCI) or the state veterinary council. Employees must undergo police verification and medical examinations and be protected against rabies.

The tender also mandates preservation of reproductive organs removed during surgeries in 10% formaldehyde solution, followed by periodic verification by a designated committee. Monthly payments will be released only after area-wise records of sterilised and vaccinated dogs and verification of their release.

The contract will initially run for one year, with a possible extension of another year. The MC has also retained the right to empanel multiple agencies and distribute work according to their capacity and performance.

MC commissioner Vinay Kumar said earlier tenders included conditions, in line with Supreme Court (SC) directions, requiring stray dogs to be shifted from institutional and high-footfall public places to designated shelters instead of being released at the same locations. However, bidders cited a lack of experience, manpower and adequate shelter facilities to undertake the task. Acknowledging the need for better infrastructure and space, Kumar said the MC was exploring upgrades at the Sukhdarshanpur shelter. Meanwhile, the condition has been dropped from the fresh tender.

Anil Nain, chief sanitary inspector of the Panchkula MC said, “We are hopeful that the tender will be successfully allotted this time. We did not receive the desired response in the earlier tenders.”