Hosts UT stared at defeat against Hyderabad in their Cooch Behar Trophy Elite multi-day encounter at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium, having slipped to 172/6 in their second innings at the close of the third day’s play. (HT File)

Chasing a target of 502, Chandigarh still needed 330 runs for victory with only four wickets in hand. Captain and wicketkeeper Ehit Salaria was unbeaten on 23, while Gaganpreet Singh was batting on five when stumps were drawn.

Earlier, Hyderabad resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 168/1 and piled up 370/9 before declaring. Captain V Yashveer led the charge with 117 runs off just 80 balls, striking 10 boundaries and nine sixes. Shaik Rehean contributed 60, while Aditya Javvaji scored 55. Ishant Rawat was the standout bowler for UT, claiming six wickets.

Hyderabad had earlier posted 332 in their first innings, with Shaik Rehean (78), M Durga Ujwal (68) and Aditya Javvaji (58) making valuable contributions. In reply, Chandigarh were bowled out for 201, conceding a 131-run first-innings lead that allowed Hyderabad to take firm control of the contest.