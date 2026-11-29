With a push towards technology-driven academic practices, Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar on Saturday called for wider adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across disciplines, saying universities must adapt to emerging technologies to improve teaching, learning and research. Panjab University (PU) vice-chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar (Ht Photo) more

Addressing a workshop on “Transforming Teaching and Research Through Artificial Intelligence” at the Indian Council of Social Science Research-North Western Regional Centre (ICSSR-NWRC), PU, the V-C said AI was no longer limited to technical fields and had the potential to reshape work in humanities, social sciences, management, law, sciences and engineering.

“AI has arrived and is not going away,” he said, urging faculty members and researchers to adopt relevant AI tools thoughtfully to enhance productivity, innovation and the quality of academic work.

He stressed that academics needed to understand and integrate these tools rather than remain confined to conventional methods.

The one-day workshop, organised by ICSSR-NWRC in collaboration with Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University (SBSSU), Ferozepur, saw participation from over 50 faculty members, researchers and academicians from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.

V-C assures resolution for faculty welfare issues

Earlier in the day, the V-C assured the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) that faculty welfare issues would be addressed on priority and sought the association’s cooperation in implementing faculty-centric initiatives.

At his first formal meeting with the PUTA executive committee (EC) after taking charge as V-C, Kumar discussed issues related to faculty service matters, recruitment, promotions, infrastructure and administrative improvements. The delegation was led by PUTA president Parveen Goyal.

The association raised several demands, including increasing the retirement age, filling vacant faculty posts, promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), introducing senior professorship, counting past service and ensuring timely processing of faculty-related matters. Better utilisation of laboratory space and equipment, flexibility in the education fund and digitisation of hostel admissions were also discussed.

The V-C called for practical suggestions to improve administrative functioning and assured cooperation in resolving the issues. He informed the delegation that the senior professorship file had already been discussed. He also proposed recognising faculty members for their contributions to research and academic excellence.

Campus-related concerns, including cleanliness, waste management, security arrangements, outsider vehicle movement and display of manpower rosters with contact details, were also discussed.

Other suggestions included installing digital screens at prominent campus locations, providing free e-rickshaw services within the campus, renovating university entrance gates and allowing year-round PhD enrolment in the faculties of science and engineering. Updating earned leave records according to PU calendar volume 1 was also taken up.