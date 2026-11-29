A proposed pipeline at the foothills of Belapur’s Parsik Hill could mean the loss or relocation of 249 trees, but environmental groups fear the project may come at a much greater cost for example weakening the hill slopes, disturbing wildlife and further shrinking Navi Mumbai’s green cover. Pipeline plan puts 249 Parsik Hill trees at risk; activists seeking flag slope weakening. (HT Photo) more

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) plans to lay a 1,500-mm-diameter pipeline connecting Parsik Hill MIDC to Punyanagari MIDC in Nerul. Of the 249 trees identified below the civic body’s water treatment plant, 44 are proposed to be felled and 205 transplanted. The list includes peepal, banyan, umbar, jamun, mango, tamarind, karanj, khair, teak and neem.

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Sajag Nagrik Manch and NatConnect Foundation have approached the NMMC Tree Authority, seeking a review of the proposal, a fresh 15-day period for objections and a personal hearing before a decision is taken.

The groups allege that residents were denied a fair opportunity to object.

Although the public notice was dated November 16 and published on November 17, notices were displayed on trees at the site only on November 27 which was three days after the November 24 deadline.

A Tree Authority official said the notice had been published as per statutory norms and that permission would be considered only after site inspections and a review of formal representations.