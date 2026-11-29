G. Mohiuddin Jeddy is a senior journalist with around three decades of experience across print and television. He has been with Hindustan Times for over two decades, covering Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Uran. His reporting focuses on civic affairs, politics, infrastructure, urban development, environment and other issues affecting residents. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jeddy worked with The Times of India and the Network18 Group, reporting for CNN-IBN/CNN-News18, CNBC Awaaz and IBN7/News18 India. He has chronicled Navi Mumbai’s political and urban transformation through extensive coverage of infrastructure, environmental issues, urban planning and civic administration. His public-interest reporting has highlighted civic concerns and prompted administrative action. His notable work includes breaking the “Hitler’s Cross” controversy in Kharghar and exclusive reporting on the Kenneth Haywood terror email investigation linked to the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts. Beyond the newsroom, Jeddy enjoys reading almost anything he can get his hands on—from news, current affairs and books to the occasional restaurant menu—with a keen interest in national and global politics. He also enjoys travelling to new places, exploring authentic regional cuisine at local eateries, and watching documentaries as well as crime, political, thriller and espionage films and series.
44 trees to be felled, 205 transplanted for proposed pipeline at Parsik Hill in Navi Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation plans to lay a 1,500-mm-diameter pipeline connecting Parsik Hill MIDC to Punyanagari MIDC in Nerul.
A proposed pipeline at the foothills of Belapur’s Parsik Hill could mean the loss or relocation of 249 trees, but environmental groups fear the project may come at a much greater cost for example weakening the hill slopes, disturbing wildlife and further shrinking Navi Mumbai’s green cover.
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) plans to lay a 1,500-mm-diameter pipeline connecting Parsik Hill MIDC to Punyanagari MIDC in Nerul. Of the 249 trees identified below the civic body’s water treatment plant, 44 are proposed to be felled and 205 transplanted. The list includes peepal, banyan, umbar, jamun, mango, tamarind, karanj, khair, teak and neem.
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Sajag Nagrik Manch and NatConnect Foundation have approached the NMMC Tree Authority, seeking a review of the proposal, a fresh 15-day period for objections and a personal hearing before a decision is taken.
The groups allege that residents were denied a fair opportunity to object.
Although the public notice was dated November 16 and published on November 17, notices were displayed on trees at the site only on November 27 which was three days after the November 24 deadline.
A Tree Authority official said the notice had been published as per statutory norms and that permission would be considered only after site inspections and a review of formal representations.
B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, warned that removing vegetation at the base of Parsik Hill could weaken the slopes. “Natural vegetation holds the soil together, checks erosion and regulates surface runoff. Removing nearly 250 trees at the foothills could disturb this balance,” he said, questioning whether NMMC had assessed the impact on the hill’s geological stability.
Kumar asked why a pipeline to MIDC was being prioritised when the civic body was struggling to meet the city’s own water needs.
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An NMMC official defended the project. “Only a small fraction of the affected trees are being felled, while the vast majority are slated for scientific transplantation, alongside mandatory compensatory plantation,” the official said.
Activists, however, cited a Forest Research Institute assessment of 12,852 transplanted trees across 23 locations in Delhi, which found survival rates of only 40-45%, and questioned whether the trees at Parsik Hill would survive relocation.
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