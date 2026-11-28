A group of women in Mumbai surprised their friend with a traditional Maharashtrian pre-wedding ceremony inside a local train. What was intended as a special gesture for the bride-to-be has sparked a debate on social media, with several users questioning the use of public transport for private celebrations. The viral video also drew a response from the Indian Railways. A pre-wedding celebration inside a Mumbai local train went viral and drew a response from the railway authorities. (X/@mumbaiheritage) more

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A surprise celebration aboard Mumbai local The video, shared on X by an account named Mumbai Heritage on November 27, shows the women making elaborate preparations for their friend's pre-wedding celebration inside the train coach.

The group decorated a portion of the compartment with flowers, decorative hangings and stickers. One of the women was seen holding a decorated thali as the group waited for the bride-to-be.

As their friend entered the coach, the women welcomed her with a shower of flower petals. They then performed traditional rituals, offered their blessings and hugged her.

The celebration was part of Kelvan, a traditional Maharashtrian pre-wedding custom in which friends and relatives invite the bride or groom for a special meal and offer their blessings ahead of the wedding. This group of friends, however, chose an unusual setting for the occasion.

Watch the clip here: