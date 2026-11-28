Special camps were organised at all polling stations in Lucknow district on Saturday to register all eligible citizens, including youngsters, under the Special Summary Revision. Lucknow DM and district election officer Vishak G inspecting a booth where a special camp was held on November 28. (Sourced) more

The camps provided people with necessary information to enrol their names in the electoral roll and processed Form-6 for new voter registration.

To review the successful conduct of special camps and the progress of election related works, district magistrate/district election officer Vishak G participated in the voter awareness programme organised at the Sub Area Cantonment Board.

On the occasion, he informed citizens about the importance of registering their names on the voter list and appealed that all eligible citizens must register their names in the electoral roll to ensure their participation in strengthening democracy.

He later conducted a field inspection of various polling stations of Lucknow Central and Sarojini Nagar assembly constituencies. He took stock of the progress of election related works and gave necessary directions to the concerned booth level officers.

After this, he inspected booths of Central Academy School and Maharaja Bijli Pasi Government College located in Ashiana. During the inspection, BLOs were present at all the concerned booths. The DM said a special campaign will also be organised on Sunday. All BLOs will be present at their booths tomorrow as well.