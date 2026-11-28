LUCKNOW: Tanvi Sharma, 17, was all intent from the moment she walked onto the court on Saturday. Confident and determined, she turned a poor start into a commanding comeback, beating 19-year-old compatriot Unnati Hooda 11-21, 21-10, 21-13 to reach the women’s singles final at the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament. Tanvi Sharma beat compatriot Unnati Hooda. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times) more

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stayed on course for a title hat-trick, reaching the women’s doubles final. The Indian pair too made a fine comeback, defeating Ukraine’s Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr 13-21, 21-10, 21-12 in the semi-finals.

Second seed Tanvi looked sluggish in the opening game, but changed her approach and body language after the break. She tightened her control of the rallies, moved quicker and played with greater conviction, taking the next two games emphatically to seal her final spot in the BWF Super 300 event.

Tanvi will face Thailand’s fourth seed Supanida Katethong, who upstaged Japan’s top seed Riko Gunji 21-16, 20-22, 21-10 in the other semis. The win gives Tanvi another opportunity to build on what has been a breakthrough season. The world No.21 is a win away from a second BWF World Tour title in 2026, and is already assured of breaking into the top 20.

Tanvi claimed her maiden BWF World Tour title at the Taipei Open Super 300 in August, beating Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-16 in the final. At 17, she became the youngest champion in the tournament.

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Despite not feeling fully fit, Tanvi said her determination to compete in front of the home crowd made the difference. “I motivated myself. I just had to move fast and play inside — that was my main focus,” she said after the match. “After the first game, I had to push to do well and keep the momentum.”

“One of the hardest things for a lot of players is finishing it off when it becomes too big suddenly,” she said. “Today, my mindset was totally different, it was not to give up.”

'Bit slow in first half' Tanvi said her physical struggle in the first game led to her coach even telling her that she could withdraw. “‘You’re not feeling well; if you want to stop, you can,’” she recalled. “But I told him, ‘No coach, I want to try at home. Then he said, ‘Okay, do your best.’ That’s when I thought I have to give it my all.”

She was happy with her body language. “In the first game, I was a bit slow, so mentally I was also going down. After that, my mentality was completely different…That was the big difference today and that’s why I won.”

On her final opponent, she said: “She’s a tough player and has a good attacking game. I have to be ready for her attacks and give my 100 percent, that’s the main motive. I wouldn’t put pressure on myself. I just want to go all out, have fun, and enjoy.”

The semi-final win against Unnati has also boosted her after a difficult phase. “After the Taipei Open, I couldn’t find my rhythm back. My mentality was not coming back either,” she said. “But after this match, my mental strength is back. I hope to continue this, and it’s good to get my rhythm back.”