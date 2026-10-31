From world's third-highest peak to beautiful monastery: Inside Khangchendzonga National Park in Sikkim, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

Imagine standing amidst towering Himalayan peaks, surrounded by pristine lakes, awe-inspiring glaciers and lush forests. Add to this the spiritual significance of the landscape, and you have Khangchendzonga National Park in Sikkim, a destination that offers an extraordinary blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the park covers an area of 1,784 square kilometres. Its dramatic landscape stretches from lowland areas and steep valleys to snow-covered mountains, including Mount Khangchendzonga, the world's third-highest peak. (Also read: Step inside a world of whimsical cottages and holistic healing at this 51-acre regenerative wellbeing sanctuary on the outskirts of Pune )

According to Incredible India, the park is home to approximately 19 Himalayan mountain peaks, 18 glaciers and 17 alpine lakes, making it a fascinating destination for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.

A landscape of extraordinary beauty Khangchendzonga National Park is home to the magnificent Khangchendzonga Massif, along with several other towering peaks that dominate the Himalayan skyline.

The park's rugged terrain, glaciers, tranquil lakes and dense forests create a landscape that changes dramatically with altitude. From deep valleys to snow-covered mountain slopes, every part of the park offers a glimpse of the extraordinary diversity of the Himalayan environment.

Among its natural wonders is the Zemu Glacier, which stretches for approximately 26 kilometres and is one of the region's most remarkable geographical features.

For nature lovers, the park is a destination where the grandeur of the mountains meets the tranquillity of the wilderness. Its vast stretches of old-growth forests and remarkable collection of flora and fauna make it an important natural habitat and a fascinating place to explore.