Dementia or normal forgetfulness? Psychiatrist shares 5 early signs families should not miss

Dementia refers to a group of neurodegenerative conditions that affect essential cognitive skills and the ability to perform everyday activities.



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Many of its initial symptoms can be mistaken for normal age-related changes. But identifying these signs is crucial. Since dementia currently has no cure and treatment largely focuses on managing symptoms, an early diagnosis can help individuals access timely care and plan ahead.

Psychiatrist Dr Thara Rangaswamy, co-founder of SCARF NGO, highlighted the scale of dementia in India and emphasised why families must learn to distinguish its early cognitive signs from ordinary forgetfulness.

She said, "In India, over 8.8 million people are living with dementia, yet most families recognise it only in the later stages. The early signs are often subtle and mistaken for normal ageing. Recognising these initial cognitive changes for what they are, a medical condition rather than just forgetfulness, can transform the tone of care from frustration to compassion and help families seek timely help.

The expert then listed 5 early cognitive and functional changes associated with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and early dementia that families should not ignore:

1. Repeating the same questions or stories There’s a distinct difference between normal forgetfulness and a failing short-term memory.

If an older family member starts asking the same question just minutes after you have answered it, or loops through the same story multiple times in one sitting, pay attention.

It could be a strong indicator that their brain is struggling to retain new information. 2. Frequently misplacing everyday items Misplacing a pair of glasses is normal. Finding them inside the refrigerator or a sugar jar is not.

People in the early stages of dementia don't just lose things; they put them in completely illogical places and lose the ability to retrace their steps to find them.

This inability to track recent actions is a red flag and could indicate cognitive decline. 3. Difficulty finding the right words Watch out for sudden struggles in everyday conversations.

A parent might suddenly stall mid-sentence, unable to remember the name of a basic object like a 'watch' or 'spoon.' They might call it a 'thing' or try to describe what it does.

This can happen because the brain's language pathways are slowly getting blocked, making it harder to retrieve familiar words. 4. Trouble with familiar, everyday tasks Take note if an everyday routine suddenly becomes difficult.

A father who meticulously managed the household finances might start making basic calculation errors or forgetting to pay bills.

A mother who has cooked a signature dish for decades might suddenly forget the recipe.

When familiar, second-nature tasks become confusing,; it points to a decline in the brain's executive functioning. 5. Losing track of dates or getting lost in familiar places It is easy to briefly forget what day of the week it is, but early dementia often causes much greater disorientation.

You might notice them losing track of the month, the season, or the current year.

Similarly, they might get lost walking back from the local market they've visited for years.

An occasional lapse is normal, but recurring episodes of disorientation or getting lost in familiar places should prompt a conversation with a healthcare professional. The expert cautioned that if you see these changes in parents, grandparents, or another older adult, do not dismiss them as an inevitable part of ageing. Early detection is our most powerful tool. But she also asked not to panic, as these signs do not necessarily mean someone has dementia, but they do mean a medical evaluation is essential. Consulting with a specialist such as a neurologist, geriatrician, or clinical psychologist can help identify the underlying cause and guide the next steps.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.