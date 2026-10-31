When I tasted ghee from different brands, I noticed major differences in flavor. The Royal A2 Buffalo Desi Ghee was rich, thick, and grainy, while the lighter, golden Cow A2 Vedic Desi Ghee tasted different. This experience helped me understand that taste reflects quality and authenticity. Complex flavors come from the milk source and the care taken in production.

Many people think ghee is just another fat with no health benefits. This is not true. Ghee is high in butyrate, a fatty acid that supports digestion and reduces inflammation. It also contains important vitamins like A, E, and K. However, ghee's health benefits depend on how it’s made and what the animals eat. For example, ghee from grass-fed cows has more omega-3 fatty acids than ghee from conventionally raised cows, which may contain unhealthy trans fats.

In a market full of choices, how can we avoid choosing a fake product? Many brands claim their products are "pure," but the truth can be very different. Dietitians suggest looking for brands that show where their milk comes from, like Doodhvale Farms. They clearly indicate the milk source. They keep separate herds of A2 cows, regular cows, and buffaloes so that you can trace each jar of ghee back to its source. This openness helps us feel more confident about what we eat.

Ghee is clarified butter. To make it, you simmer butter to separate its parts, resulting in a rich, aromatic fat with no lactose and full of nutrients. Ghee quality depends a lot on the milk used to make it. However, not all ghee is the same.

As I sit down to enjoy my morning toast with creamy, golden ghee, I think about the recent discussions I've heard. Are we really eating genuine ghee, or is it just a clever trick to mislead us? In a world that values honesty, it’s time to find out the truth about ghee and understand what we are really eating. Ghee is popular in Indian kitchens for its great flavor and health benefits. However, it has also faced questions about its authenticity. Since ghee is a key part of our diet, its quality matters. After speaking with a well-known dietician, Kejal Shah, I realized many people misunderstand ghee, and we need to address those misconceptions.

Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers.

Why am I craving ghee? What about people who want to enjoy good food while staying healthy? Ghee can be tempting because it has health benefits, but it is also high in calories. Use ghee in moderation. Dietitians suggest balancing it with other healthy fats.

A recent report found that about 60% of ghee brands in major cities were either mixed with other substances or contained low-quality fats. This alarming fact shows that we need to be careful about what we eat. Read labels and ask questions. Our health and our families' well-being depend on it.

What should consumers keep in mind when choosing dairy products? To choose better dairy products, ask clear questions about where the milk comes from, what the animals eat, and how the products are made. Look for brands that are open and talk to their customers; they usually care about their products. A good example is Doodhvale Farms, which lets customers view test results and farm videos in its app. This innovation helps rebuild trust in dairy products.

One option to consider is local sourcing. The artisanal movement has introduced us to small producers who focus on traditional methods and prioritize quality over mass production. Choosing local products not only ensures you get authentic items but also helps support local economies.

To sum up Educate yourself to make better choices. With some effort and a desire to learn, you can avoid fake ghee. Understanding what goes into our food takes time, but it's worth it. Next time you pick up a jar of ghee, remember: your health comes first. It’s not just about nutrition; it’s also about trust, authenticity, and community. Enjoy your ghee, but make sure it’s real because you deserve the best.

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