Shamita Shetty opens up about horrific pain of undiagnosed endometriosis: Realised something was seriously wrong when...

In a candid revelation on the July 10 episode of All About Her, hosted by actor and author Soha Ali Khan, Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty opened up about her intense battle with endometriosis. Also read | Gynaecologist warns endometriosis is a full body disease Shamita Shetty is proof that you should never ignore severe period pain. Here's what you need to know about endometriosis.

The episode, which also featured endometriosis and women’s health specialist Dr Neeta Warty, shed light on why the debilitating condition is so frequently misdiagnosed and how millions of women might be suffering in silence.

The danger of normalising pain For Shamita, the journey to a correct diagnosis was a grueling process of self-doubt and medical oversight. When asked by Soha, “How long had you been in pain before you actually got the answer?” Shamita admitted that standard medical screenings failed to catch the underlying issue.

"I think, in my case, I kind of dragged it on because I wasn't given the right diagnosis initially," Shamita revealed. “Every time I experienced certain symptoms, I'd tell myself, 'Maybe this is normal.' When I first went to my gynaecologist with these concerns, before I was introduced to Dr Warty, she did all the routine tests, a pap smear and everything else to make sure everything was okay. When those reports came back normal, no one thought to check for anything more. It was just left at that,” she added.

This lack of initial detection led Shamita to internalise her discomfort, a reality she notes is all too common for women: "So every time the symptoms returned, I'd think, 'Nothing showed up last time, so maybe this is normal. Maybe it's just part and parcel of being a woman.' Like you rightly said, we don't really express the pain we feel. So many things, whether it's period pain or anything related to our hormones, are normalised for women. We're just expected to live with them."

When the body demands answers Shamita, who described herself as having a ‘very high pain tolerance’ due to managing numerous physical injuries over the years, explained that the condition eventually escalated to a point she could no longer ignore.

"For me, the intensity of the pain really increased about six to eight months before I eventually had surgery. Before that, it wasn't as severe," Shamita said. “I'm someone who has a very high pain tolerance. I've dealt with a lot of injuries over the years, so I tend to push through pain. But when the pain started waking me up from my sleep, that's when I realised something was seriously wrong. My body was trying to tell me that I needed answers,” she added.

Adding to the diagnostic confusion was the fact that the onset of her severe symptoms coincided with another major hormonal milestone.

"I was also very confused because all of this happened around the same time I was learning about perimenopause," Shamita confessed. “There was already so much happening with my hormones that I couldn't tell whether what I was experiencing was just part of perimenopause or whether something else was wrong,” she added.