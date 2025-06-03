4 ways 'women are physically stronger than men': Studies show they have higher pain tolerance...

A June 2 report by The Washington Post highlighted 'four things women’s bodies do exceptionally well'. For instance, on average, women tend to live longer than men. The report compiled research suggesting women may have advantages in certain areas, such as pain tolerance, resilience, longevity, and immunity. Also read | Women outlive men; but in poorer health Research says that females, including humans, tend to have stronger immune systems than males. (Freepik)

Pain tolerance

Quoted research – published in June 2024 on Jpain.org – suggested that athletes, in general, have higher pain tolerance than non-athletes. When it comes to sex differences, the report shared intriguing findings: female athletes have high pain tolerance, similar to their male counterparts. This suggests that experience and training might play a significant role in developing pain tolerance. Women athletes are more likely to continue playing through injuries, which could be attributed to a combination of biological and psychological factors, as per an August 2016 study published on Scirp.org.

Sophia Nimphius, pro-vice-chancellor of sport at Edith Cowan University in Perth, Australia, was quoted as saying by The Washington Post that the difference in pain tolerance between male and female athletes might be due to both biological and experiential factors. These findings are supported by various studies, including a 1981 study published on Springer.com that found female athletes had the highest pain tolerance and threshold.

Longevity

Women's longevity advantage is another fascinating topic discussed in the report. Research suggests that men tend to engage in riskier behaviours, contributing to shorter lifespans, while women generally have stronger immune systems and better survival rates for diseases, starvation, and injuries. The Y chromosome's potential degradation over time, known as mosaic loss of Y, might also play a role in men's health issues, such as increased risk of heart disease and cancer risk, as per a December 2024 study published on Pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov. These findings highlight the complex interplay between biology and behaviour in determining longevity.

Immunity

Research published in August 2016 on Nature.com confirmed that females, including humans, tend to have stronger immune systems than males, thanks to factors like estrogen and the XX chromosome advantage. Estrogen has been shown to enhance immune function and provide protection against certain infections. Reportedly, the presence of two X chromosomes in females may offer more variability in immune function, contributing to a more robust immune response.

Resilience

Research suggests women's bodies might be more resilient to the long-term effects of exercise. A British Heart Foundation study published in June 2022 found that female athletes had biologically younger vascular systems, reducing their risk of heart problems, while male athletes showed increased vascular ageing, raising their cardiovascular risk. More research is needed to understand these differences and their implications for long-term health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.