Gynaecologist warns endometriosis is a full body disease: 'Lesions have been found on the lungs, brain, diaphragm'

Painful periods are brushed aside by relying on temporary relievers and fixers like painkillers , hot water bags, and a whole assortment of short-term pain management hacks. But this ‘normal’ symptom of menstruation may come at a cost. It could be a sign of endometriosis, a common condition in which the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. ALSO READ: Endometriosis specialist shares 5 signs that show your cramps may not be normal: 'Includes constipation and…' What makes it even more troubling is that endometriosis can extend beyond the reproductive system, affecting other organs in the body. This is why debilitating period pain should not be normalised. Since March is also observed as Endometriosis Awareness Month, it is essential to examine this condition more closely and recognise its wide-ranging impact.

“Endometriosis lesions have been found on the lungs, brain, diaphragm, and even the skin," the gynaecologist highlighted, noting that this condition does not stay confined to the uterus or the pelvic region as generally believed. Instead, it can affect multiple parts of the body.

Dr Vidyashankar clarified that while endometriosis is common in the ovarian pelvic region, and around the fallopian tubes, when they go beyond, they are called extra-pelvic endometriosis.



“Most commonly, it can occur in the bowels, which causes cramps, bloating, and diarrhoea. It can also happen in the cesarean scars, umbilicus, diaphragm, and sometimes even in the nerves," she said. It demonstrates how, when it spreads, it can mimic common gastrointestinal issues. It is also one of the reasons why this condition is so misdiagnosed or detected late.

There are unexpected ways in which endometriosis spreads. “This condition is commonly present with cyclical chest pain, if it is in the diaphragm, shoulder pain, and sciatica. This indicates some thoracic or neural involvement," Dr Vidyashankar noted. This also shows that endometriosis does not follow a predictable pattern when spreading. Sometimes it can affect the gut, other times near the diaphragm. From the thoracic region to the nervous system, there are a lot of ways in which this condition can manifest, mimicking other health issues and making diagnosis challenging and complex.





Diagnosis Endometriosis is underdiagnosed, and the chances of misdiagnosis are high, especially when its signs and symptoms overlap with those of other conditions affecting different parts of the body. The gynaecologist explained what the diagnosis involves: "Diagnosis involves ultrasound and MRI. Wide local excision is the gold standard treatment, offering definitive relief. Medical management (hormonal therapy) only provides temporary relief with high recurrence.”

However, the first step is awareness, as it helps in identifying the condition early. As Dr Vidyashankar noted, early detection can allow for minimally invasive surgery rather than more extensive procedures like mesh repairs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

