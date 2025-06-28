Doctor shares 'weirdest symptom of perimenopause' that many women often ignore: 'Ever smelled smoke or chemicals?'

Perimenopause is a transitional phase that marks the beginning of the end of a woman’s reproductive years. While most people are familiar with common symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings, and irregular periods, many women experience unexpected and lesser-known changes during this time that can be just as disruptive, if not more confusing. Dr. Sood explains phantom smells in women experiencing perimenopause symptoms.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, anesthesiology, drew attention to one such unusual symptom in his May 27 Instagram post. (Also read: Fitness coach shares simple 10 minute no-equipment workout to burn belly fat at home: ‘Do this 3 to 4 times a week’ )

Phantom odours and perimenopause: What’s the link?

“Ever smelled smoke or chemicals when nothing’s there? Hormone shifts in perimenopause can spark these phantom odours,” Dr Sood wrote in the caption, highlighting a phenomenon that has left many women puzzled and concerned.

In his post, Dr Sood explains that this strange experience is called phantosmia, or phantom odour perception. It refers to the sensation of smelling something, such as smoke, chemicals, or burning, despite no real source being present. “Phantom smells during perimenopause are real,” he says, adding: “Some women report suddenly noticing strange odours like smoke, chemicals, or something burning when there’s nothing actually there.”

What causes these phantom smells?

According to Dr Sood, this occurs when the brain misinterprets signals from the olfactory system, essentially creating a smell out of thin air. The underlying cause during perimenopause is often fluctuating estrogen levels, which can affect the olfactory nerves that control our sense of smell. Hormonal imbalances may also lead to dryness and inflammation in the nasal passages, further disrupting the way smell is processed and perceived.

“This can also happen after a head injury or illness,” Dr Sood says, and adds, “But hormone shifts are a well-recognised contributor, especially in women navigating perimenopause.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.