Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness coach shares 3 worst exercises for core: 1 of them can make your waist look bigger

Did you know core exercises like sit-ups can strain your neck and lead to upper back injuries, offering little core benefit? And Russian twists may overload your lower back, causing injury and wasted time? Or that even side bends can make your waist appear thicker by bulking up obliques? Also read | Fitness coach says 'worst exercise on the planet has to be burpee'; shares what to do instead to lose weight Fitness coach Siddhartha Singh warns against sit-ups, Russian twists, and side bends, citing risks of neck strain, lower back overload, and thickened obliques, respectively.(instagram/@officialsiddharthasingh, AFP)

Celebrity fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, who has trained actors Tamannaah Bhatia, took to Instagram on October 21 to talk about these 'three worst exercises for your core'. In the video he posted, Siddhartha also advised focusing on alternative exercises for better core development.

According to Siddhartha, here are the three ineffective core exercises:

1. Sit-ups

He said, “The first on the list is the sit-up. It does absolutely nothing for your core. The only thing this is going to give you is a strained neck and high chances of an upper back injury.”

2. Russian twists

He added, “The second on the list is the Russian twist. I highly doubt any Russians are doing this for their core. It can massively overload your lower back and lead to injury and a lot of wasted time.”

3. Side bends

Siddhartha concluded, “Exercise number three is something that I have wasted a lot of time on and have seen absolutely... exercise number three is the side bend. Did you know the side bend can actually make your waist look bigger? The side bend trains your obliques. And when you train your obliques, they become bigger. And that could actually make your waist look much thicker.”

Instead of these workouts, Siddhartha suggested, you 'do these core exercises':

1. Side planks

2. Deadbugs

3. Pallof press

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.