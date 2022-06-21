Kriti Sanon shares workouts she loves in new gym video, from Russian Twists to Straight Arm Pull-Overs: Watch here

Actor Kriti Sanon is the latest Bollywood fitness enthusiast in town who regularly posts about her fitness journey on social media. The star often shares snippets of herself sweating it out at the gym with her trainer and inspires fans to hit the gym to get healthy. The star's latest video, dishing out the exercises she loves doing at the gym, is proof of the same. The Bachchhan Paandey actor did several workouts and flaunted her svelte frame in it. Scroll ahead to say goodbye to the Tuesday blues and receive some good ol' inspiration to begin your fitness journey.

On Monday, Kriti Sanon dropped a video of herself exercising at the gym with her trainer Karan Sawhney. The actor shared five workouts that she loves doing at the gym. They are Straight Arm Pull-Overs, Halo Swings, Russian Twists, Single Leg Hamstring Bridge and Bosu Plank Rainbows. Kriti captioned her post, "Exercises I love! (Maybe because I do them well) What's your favourite exercise? PS Posting the ones I hate soon! Any guesses." (Also Read: Kriti Sanon steals the show in bralette and lehenga with Kartik Aaryan at Dinesh Vijan's sister's reception: Pics inside)

The video, titled 'Workouts I Love', begins with Kriti doing a bunch of exercises. First, the actor practises Straight Arm Pull-Overs, followed by Halo Swings, Russian Twist, Single Leg Hamstring Bridge and Bosu Plank Rainbows. Dressed in a black cropped tank top and yoga tights, Kriti nailed the routine.

Straight Arm Pull-Overs Benefits:

Straight Arm Pull-Overs improve the muscle strength in the upper body, boost mobility and strengthen the shoulder muscles. It is an excellent complement to the more popular bench press and lat pull-down exercises.

Halo Swings Benefits:

The Halo Swings exercise works the shoulders, triceps, and upper back, stabilises the core muscles and is great mobility warm-up exercise.

Russian Twists Benefits:

The Russian Twist is an effective way to build your core and shoulders. It boosts rotational movement, aids in strengthening and toning obliques, abdomen and pelvic floor muscles, and adds strength and flexibility to your torso.

Single-Leg Hamstring Bridge Benefits:

A Single Leg Hamstring Bridge strengthens the hamstrings, stretches the chest and front of the hips, opens up the front part of the body and boosts healthy posture.

Bosu Plank Rainbows Benefits:

Bosu Plank Rainbows build the core and overall strength, improve balance, stability and flexibility, work the core muscles, and help injury prevention.

So, are you trying your hand at these exercises?