Kriti Sanon's fierce training at gym is all the workout motivation you need, fan says 'Strongest Girl': Watch

Actor Kriti Sanon is known for dabbling with every kind of workout, whether it's HIIT, Pilates, yoga or dancing. The star has often confessed that she loves being healthy and happy. To achieve the same, the star often hits the gym. Even if she's on a movie set or vacation and can't get access to the gym, she tries to make it work with alternative exercise forms. The star's innumerable workout snippets posted on her Instagram page back our claim. Her latest video shows her doing various forms of strength-training and core-building exercises, and it will give you all the workout motivation you need today.

On Monday evening, Kriti took to Instagram to share a reel that featured several clips from her fierce training sessions at the gym. The star did many exercises in the video, including Weighted Squats, Bent Over Dumbbell Row, Kettlebell Around the Head, Plank Hip Dips, Dumbbell Chest Press, Bent Over Barbell Row, Plank variations and Side Dips with a ball. Scroll ahead to watch the clip. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon does Dumbbell Bench Press, shows 'work in progress' fitness routine)

After Kriti posted the video, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Her trainer Karan Sawhney also took to the comments section to praise the star. One fan commented, "Strongest girl [fire, heart eye and bicep flexing emojis]." Another user wrote, "Hot." See some of the comments.

The comments on the post.

Earlier, Kriti had posted an impressive video of herself doing four sets of Dumbbell Bench Press. The actor posted the clip with a 'Work In Progress' sticker on her Instagram page. She kept the routine fuss-free by wearing a purple sports bra with black high-waisted tights and hair tied in a sleek top bun. Watch the clip below.

Meanwhile, Kriti was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey, also starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda which was released in 2014.