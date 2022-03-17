Kriti Sanon serves sultry elegance in 4k strapless bodycon dress for Bachchhan Paandey Delhi promotions

Actor Kriti Sanon has served some stunning looks throughout the promotions of her upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. From all-leather bralette and pant sets to playful midi dresses, Kriti has worn it all. Her latest look for promoting Bachchhan Paandey in Delhi shows the star in a mint blue strapless bodycon dress. It makes a perfect pick for going out on a date with your beau or late night dinner plans with your best friends.

On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon's stylist Sukriti Grover posted the star's picture in the ensemble. It captured the actor in a candid moment, and she looks jaw-droppingly stunning in it. The midi is from the shelves of a clothing label called Rare London. She teamed it with minimal accessories. Keep scrolling ahead to see the photos and take tips on partywear dressing.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon lives her Cinderella moment at Hello Awards in strapless dreamy gown

Kriti's strapless ensemble has a bodycon silhouette accentuating her svelte frame. It features a plunging sweetheart neckline that adds a feminine touch, a corseted bodice, ruched details, and an asymmetric hemline. Kriti's ensemble should be in your bookmarks if you love to look daring and classy.

Kriti teamed the dress with minimal accessories, including gold patterned hoop earrings with green accents, strappy high heels with butterfly adornments, and dainty rings.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon in mini dress promotes Bachchhan Paandey looking like a style queen

Centre-parted open locks styled in soft waves rounded off the star's hairdo. In the end, Kriti opted for berry-toned lip shade, minimal make-up, subtle eye shadow, and blushed cheeks.

If you wish to add Kriti's look to your wardrobe, we have found the details for you. The ensemble is called Sage Bandeau Ruched Midaxi Dress and will cost you ₹4,399 [44 Pound sterling].

Kriti Sanon's Sage Bandeau Ruched Midaxi Dress.(rarelondon.com)

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be seen next in Bachchhan Paandey with Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. It will get a Holi release on March 18.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON