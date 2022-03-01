Kriti Sanon in pink mini dress nails the trendy girl-next-door vibe, it costs 5k: Check out pics

Actor Kriti Sanon is taking over the internet with a brand new look, and we are definitely getting behind this fashion moment. The star slayed girl-next-door vibe for a latest photoshoot dressed in a blush pink mini dress, perfect for rocking the It-Girl look at the next party you attend with your friends or a dinner date with your beau. Scroll ahead to find out where you can get the look and what it costs.

On Monday, celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover took to Instagram to share pictures of Kriti's blush pink look from the photoshoot. The star struck glamorous poses in the ensemble, which is from the shelves of the fast-fashion label Revolve. She styled it with minimal accessories and soft-glam make-up. See the photos below.

Keen on adding Kriti's outfit to your partywear collection? It is available on the Revolve website and is called the Camille Drape Mesh Dress. It will cost you ₹5,415 approximately.

The Camille Drape Mesh Dress(revolve.com)

Coming to the design details, Kriti's ensemble features a bodycon silhouette that accentuated her svelte frame, gathered mesh fabric all over, strappy satin sleeves, a mini hem length, sweetheart neckline with satin lining, and a corseted bodice to provide a voguish vibe.

Kriti teamed the mini length ensemble with statement jewellery pieces and accessories. She opted for silver high heels featuring gladiator-inspired straps, several rings on both hands, and a dainty embellished choker chain necklace.

In the end, centre-parted open tresses with wavy ends, subtle shimmery eye shadow, glossy blush pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and on-fleek brows rounded off Kriti's glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has many projects lined up. Fans will see the star in Adipurush with Prabhas, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. Kriti will also be a part of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's untitled next.

