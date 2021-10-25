Loved Kriti Sanon's sexy black lehenga set from Hum Do Hamare Do song? It costs 89k

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao. The two stars recently released the song, Bansuri, from their film on social media and it is creating quite the stir online. However, currently, we are obsessed with Kriti's smoking hot look in a black embellished lehenga set in it.

Kriti and Rajkummar's song Bansuri shows the 31-year-old star flaunting her breathtaking moves wearing a black embellished lehenga set. The ensemble is from the shelves of designer Neetu Rohra's label and will definitely take your breath away too.

Kriti's all-black look in the song featured a bralette and thigh-slit skirt. If you wish to include the lehenga set in your ethnic wear collection, we have the price details for you. Scroll ahead to find the details and to see how Kriti styled it.

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.

The black net embroidered lehenga set comes with a sleeveless bralette featuring a sweetheart neckline, sequinned embellishments, and sheer panel detailing.

The lehenga, adorned with double front leg thigh-high slits and frilled additions, was worn by the star with a kamar bandh adorned with chains and stone embellishments.

Kriti Sanon in Bansuri.

Kriti accessorised the attire with vintage silver bangles, stacked bracelets, rings, silver anklets, and drop earrings.

Centre parted wavy locks, bold smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and kohl-rimmed eyes rounded off the glam.

Kriti Sanon in Bansuri.

Coming back to the lehenga set, including it in your wardrobe will cost you ₹89,000.

Kriti Sanon's black embellished lehenga set. (neeturohra.in)

What do you think of Kriti's outfit?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti's film Hum Do Hamare Do will release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aparshakti Khurana. The star also has Adipurush with Prabhas, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

