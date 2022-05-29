Kriti Sanon steals the show in bralette and lehenga with Kartik Aaryan at Dinesh Vijan's sister's reception: Pics inside

Actor Kriti Sanon was among a host of celebrities who attended Indian film producer Dinesh Vijan's sister's wedding reception last night. Kriti arrived at the star-studded bash in an all-black lehenga and bralette set. She even posed outside the venue with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan Dinesh Vijan. Her breathtaking Indo-western look stole the show at the late-night bash and even served fashion goals for the wedding season. Additionally, Kriti's lehenga should be on your bookmarks list if you are a new bride-to-be or a bridesmaid.

On Saturday night, paparazzi clicked Kriti Sanon arriving at Dinesh Vijan's sister's wedding reception. The actor with Kartik Aaryan posed for the cameras outside the event venue. Soon their photos and videos started going viral online, leaving fans excited. Scroll ahead to check out the snippets from the bash. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar or Kiara Advani, which diva wore the stunning bralette and sharara set better?)

Kriti Sanon with Kartik Aaryan and Dinesh Vijan. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Coming to Kriti Sanon's look for the evening, she chose an exquisite heavily-embellished lehenga set. The ensemble features a bralette-styled blouse and lehenga skirt, teamed with a pretty dupatta. Kriti's strapless blouse comes with a sweetheart neckline flaunting her décolletage, an inverted cropped hem flaunting the star's toned midriff, shimmery diamantes, and backless detail.

Kriti teamed the blouse with a lehenga featuring a heavily layered ghera, sequinned embellishments adorned in a geometric pattern, a low-rise waist and a tulle overlay. She rounded off the outfit by draping an embroidered gota patti organza dupatta on her arms.

Kriti Sanon stuns in a shimmering bralette and lehenga set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Kriti chose minimal accessories and makeup to give the finishing touches. She opted for open tresses with wavy ends, a shimmering silver necklace, matching sandals, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin and subtle eye shadow.

Meanwhile, Kartik accompanied Kirti in a black pantsuit set. He wore a notch-lapel black satin silk blazer with patch pockets and teamed with matching straight fit pants, dress shoes, a crisp white classic shirt, a black tie, watch, rugged beard, and a messy hairdo.

Kartik Aaryan attends Dinesh Vijan's sister's wedding reception. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

