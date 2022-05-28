Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar or Kiara Advani, which diva wore the stunning bralette and sharara set better?

We love fashion coincidences, and recently, not two but three Bollywood divas served their fans with a jaw-dropping fashion moment that is fit for the next wedding you attend. On Friday, Kriti Sanon and Manushi Chhillar dropped new pictures on their Instagram page dressed in the same sharara and bralette set. While Manushi's ensemble came in a pristine white shade, Kriti chose an ethereal red look. Their outfits reminded us of a similar look that Kiara Advani had posted on her Instagram page last year. However, her sharara set was in a yellow shade. Scroll ahead to see what the three stars wore and who nailed the look better.

On Friday, Kriti Sanon dropped several pictures dressed in the sharara set and captioned them with a rose emoticon. Manushi also posted the photos on the same day and delighted her followers. The ensemble is from the shelves of designer Ritika Mirchandani's eponymous label and comes from their Arkané collection. While Kriti wore it for a photoshoot, Manushi donned the ensemble to promote her upcoming debut film Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar. (Also Read: Prithviraj actor Manushi Chhillar is a beauty to behold in satin pink mini dress for 25th birthday dinner: See pics)

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, had posted her photos in the yellow sharara set in December last year. Ritika Mirchandani also designed the star's outfit. She donned the look for doing a stunning photoshoot and served fans with a must-have haldi look for the wedding season.

Coming to the design details, Kiara, Kriti and Manushi's sharara and bralette set comes with a long sheer-panelled cape jacket. The sleeveless bralette has a plunging V neckline and hem, sequinned embellishments and intricate threadwork. As for the sharara pants and the overlay, it features similar geometric patterned embroidery and intricately-placed sequins.

Manushi styled the ensemble by opting for a centre-parted sleek bun, matching jewellery adorned with emerald stones, shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek brows.

Kriti Sanon, Manushi Chhillar and Kiara Advani in the same bralette and sharara sets. (Instagram)

Kriti opted for centre-parted open locks, a Kundan choker necklace and ruby-adorned earrings with the ensemble. In the end, Kriti chose mauve lip shade, matching shimmery eye shadow, heavy mascara on the lashes, dewy base, beaming highlighter and a hint of blush on the cheeks for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kiara opted for a minimal approach with her styling. She chose emerald and diamond-encrusted earrings and a choker necklace, and for the glam picks, Kiara went with dewy skin tone, blush lip shade, mascara on the lashes, centre-parted open locks with wavy ends, and blushed cheeks.

Who do you think wore the look better?