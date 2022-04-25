Kriti Sanon turned boss babe for Karan Johar's party in 4k bustier mini dress, new pics are proof: See here

Filmmaker Karan Johar with Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta hosted a party for Netflix Global TV Chief Bela Bajaria last night at his home in Mumbai. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the bash, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra, and Ritesh Sidhwani. Kriti Sanon was also a part of the guest list and wore a head-turning ensemble. The actor stole the show at the glamorous party in a boss babe look, featuring a burgundy bustier mini dress. And the star's new photos are proof.

Last night, the paparazzi clicked Kriti Sanon arriving at Karan Johar's house to attend the party. Today, the star's stylist, Sukriti Grover, took to Instagram to post Kriti's pictures in the bustier dress that she donned last night and broke the internet. The star's mini-length outfit is from the shelves of the clothing label Oh Polly. Scroll ahead to see Kriti's photos and find where you can buy the exact look. (Also Read: Kriti Sanon serves sultry elegance in ₹4k strapless bodycon dress for Bachchhan Paandey Delhi promotions)

Kriti's burgundy dress, made from a high shine stretch jersey, hugged her svelte frame aesthetically. The full-body ruching further accentuated the star's silhouette. Additionally, the strapless dress comes with a draped cowl neckline, inbuilt corset, boning on the bustier to create a body-hugging effect, and a mini hem length flaunting the star's long legs.

If you wish to add Kriti's ensemble to your collection, we have the details for you. It is available on the Oh Polly website and is called the Wrapped In Love Bustier Mini Dress in Burgundy. It will cost you ₹4,884 (50 GBP).

The dress Kriti Sanon wore to Karan Johar's bash. (ohpolly.com)

Kriti chose simple accessories to create an elegant and effortless look. She went for killer black high heels with ribbon straps, statement silver rings and a chain-link silver choker. Side parted open tresses with soft romantic waves completed the star's hairdo.

In the end, Kriti opted for red eye shadow on the upper and lower lids to create a fiery look, glossy nude lip shade, glowing skin, mascara on the lashes and blushed cheeks to round off the glam picks.

What do you think of Kriti's look for Karan Johar's bash?

