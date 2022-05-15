Prithviraj actor Manushi Chhillar is a beauty to behold in satin pink mini dress for 25th birthday dinner: See pics

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with the much-anticipated film Prithviraj alongside Akshay Kumar. The beauty queen is high on the excitement as she waits to begin her new journey. However, last night, Manushi dressed up to step out to celebrate her 25th birthday with a dinner in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked her outside a restaurant, dressed in a satin pink slip dress that screamed subtle elegance and sultry glamour. If you are looking for tips to upgrade your partywear wardrobe, Manushi's birthday dinner look should definitely feature in your bookmarks list.

On Saturday, Manushi stepped out in Mumbai to enjoy her birthday with a cosy dinner in the bay. The 25-year-old actor slipped into a fuchsia pink mini dress for the occasion and paired it with minimal accessories. Paparazzi clicked the star outside the restaurant, where she posed with a big smile and even waved at her fans. Scroll ahead to see Manushi's exquisite look. (Also Read: Prithviraj actor Manushi Chhillar is a princess in pink lehenga with Akshay Kumar)

Manushi chose a fuchsia pink dress in a satin silk fabric featuring a mini length flaunting her long legs. The ensemble comes with a bodycon silhouette accentuating her svelte frame, asymmetric high-low hemline cinched on one side, gathered details all over, and barely-there straps to hold it together. Additionally, the cowl layover neckline and the plunging backless detail added a dash of sensuality to Manushi's look.

Manushi paired the pink ensemble with minimal silver-themed accessories. The 25-year-old diva opted for a diamond ring, diamond bracelet and embellished strappy high heels with front bow adornment. In the end, an embellished silver top handle mini bag rounded off her look.

For the glam picks, Manushi chose a side-swept open hairdo styled in soft waves, glossy nude brown lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, kohled eyes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and on-fleek brows.

Meanwhile, Manushi will be seen next in Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. The film, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj films, is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the 12th-century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. It will release on June 3.