Manushi Chhillar slays a smoking hot look in black backless dress with thigh-high slit: See all pics inside

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar often grabs headlines with her outstanding fashion sense. There is not a single outfit that the former beauty queen cannot slay with utmost grace and perfection. The star, who will soon make her debut with Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, easily wins the internet with every red carpet appearance or Instagram post. Her latest stunning photoshoot backs our claim. Mansuhi dropped a couple of pictures on Instagram serving a smoking hot fashion moment in a black backless dress for a dreamy shoot. Her look will inspire you to upgrade your wardrobe.

On Tuesday, Manushi posted pictures on her Instagram page that showed her taking a stroll on a sidewalk decorated with blooming white flowers. One of the snaps also shows the star holding sunflowers in one hand. The former Miss World wore killer high heels from Jimmy Choo and a black strapped dress for the shoot. She captioned the post, "Choo love is true love." Scroll ahead to check out Manushi's photos. (Also Read: Loved Manushi Chhillar's pink crop top and shorts set? Here's what it costs)

Manushi's silk-satin black dress features barely-there spaghetti straps holding the ensemble together, a plunging V neckline, bare back detail, figure-skimming silhouette, a risqué thigh-high slit on the side flaunting the star's long legs, and a midi hem length.

Manushi glammed up the ensemble with statement-making accessories, including a chunky gold chain-link necklace, a gold ornate bracelet and rings. The 24-year-old added a pop of colour to the all-black look with peep-toe high heels in a lemon green shade, featuring strapped buckles.

Manushi Chhillar slays in an all-black dress and lemon green high heels.

In the end, Manushi opted for side-parted open tresses styled in soft waves, on-fleek brows, subtle eye shadow, glossy chocolate brown lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and mascara on the lashes to complete the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World title in 2017. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Prithviraj opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and will release worldwide on June 3, 2022.