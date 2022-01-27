Manushi Chhillar's vacay diaries: In Oman, with a badminton bat and a cycle

Manushi Chhillar is chilling like a villain. The actor recently took off to Oman and since then, her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her ventures in the country. From exploring the city on a cycle to stopping for a game of badminton, the model and actor is doing it all.

Manushi is also loving the adventure sports offered by Oman. The actor recently did paragliding and loved every bit of it. From watching the land from the sky to experiencing flying in its truest sense, Manushi's vacay diaries in Oman are setting major travel goals for us.

A day back, Manushi shared a slew of pictures of herself from her badminton match in Oman. The actor started the day by exploring Oman on a cycle. Dressed in a soft green co-ord set, Manushi was caught in action while being engrossed in the game of badminton. In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen on her cycle and looking away from the camera. Dressed aptly for a day out in the sun, Manushi can be seen playing badminton as well. "Some badminton and cycle," wrote Manushi.

In a separate post, Manushi gave us a sneak peek of how the city of Oman looks from the sky. Manushi shared a picture of herself mid-air, paragliding, in the safety gear. She can be seen smiling with all her heart. She also shared a set of pictures of the city, just how she saw it from the sky.

Manushi is living it up in Oman. From decking up in drool-worthy attires to sharing pictures of envy-inducing locations, lined with greenery and scenic beauty of nature – Manushi is motivating us to start planning for our long-postponed trip. BRB, off to make some plans and start on the itinerary for our next trip.