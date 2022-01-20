Manushi Chhillar in this skater dress is our favourite version of mid-week blues

The latest fashion trend of metallic mini dresses is enough to make the traffic stop and leaving us smitten this winter is former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar, whose sizzling look in a skater dress is our favourite version of mid-week blues. If you are looking for the hottest upgrade to your party wardrobe, Manushi is here to sort your fashion woes with her smoking hot pictures that look perfect to grab eyeballs on your next sultry outing.

Taking to her social media handle last month, Manushi had shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward in a blue metallic skater dress. The pictures featured the diva donning a sensuous mini dress that was made of hand woven metallic polymer fabric.

Featuring a simple round neckline with cut sleeves detail, the mini dress sported a metallic striped bust with a strappy back and ended in a flared skirt. Held at the waist with a structured belt, the skater dress sported waist cutouts to add to the oomph factor.

Pulling back her luscious tresses into a high ponytail hairstyle, Manushi decided to go sans accessories to let her sexy ensemble do the maximum talking. Wearing a dab of pink lipgloss, the diva amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensational poses for the camera, Manushi set the Internet on fire. She captioned the pictures simply with blue heart emojis and we are in awe.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Amit Aggarwal's eponymous label that boasts of a new and inimitable couture language, light-weight clothing with voluminous shapes using recycled materials and innovative patterns combined with intricate fabrications inspired by science, which is evident in his design ideology today. The metallic skater dress originally costs ₹38,500 on the designer website.

Manushi Chhillar's metallic skater dress from Amit Aggarwal (amitaggarwal.com)

Manushi Chhillar was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani. Mini dresses serve as the perfect fashion ensembles for parties, cruise, holiday, pre-spring or travel. With the resuming of outdoor gatherings and holiday spirit here to lift up our mood, we can’t help but picture ourselves donning ensembles that are fun and exuberant like Manushi’s mini dress that is perfect fashion inspiration.