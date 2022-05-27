Kiara Advani in printed bikini top and flared pants promotes JugJugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan in Delhi: Pics, videos

After celebrating Karan Johar's grand 50th birthday in Mumbai, actor Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan returned to their work schedules. On Friday, the two actors jetted off from Mumbai to kickstart the promotions of their upcoming film JugJugg Jeeyo. Kiara and Varun landed in Delhi to promote the movie and its first song, The Punjaabban Song. They also dropped pictures on their Instagram accounts, revealing their stunning outfits. Kiara and Varun's first promotional look garnered much love from fans on social media and served classic and casual-chic style goals for fashion enthusiasts.

On Friday, Kiara and Varun took to Instagram to drop pictures of their latest promotional look. They captioned the post, "Delhibaby #JugJuggJeeyo." The photos from the shoot show Kiara and Varun serving suave poses and smiling for the cameras. While Kiara chose an ensemble by the pret couture label Rishi And Vibhuti, Varun's outfit is from Manish Malhotra's clothing line. Scroll ahead to see their photos. (Also Read: Jugjugg Jeeyo actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan stun in ethnic looks for their film's trailer launch: See pics)

Coming to Kiara's outfit, she chose a blue-coloured bikini top. It has barely-there halter straps, a plunging V neckline, backless detail, sequinned and tassel embellishments, multi-coloured thread embroidery, and a tie-up on the back.

Kiara wore blue sharara pants and an overlay with the bikini top. While the pants come with a high-rise waistline, floral pattern in multiple shades, flared sharara hem and bodycon fitting on top, the draped jacket features full sleeves, flowy silhouette, sequinned embellishments and mirror work. (Also Read: Kiara Advani with Kartik Aaryan promotes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in mint green bralette and bandhani pants: Check out pics)

Kiara teamed the outfit with simple ornate jhumkis embellished with blue tassels, matching footwear, side-parted open tresses, glossy nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and beaming highlighter.

Meanwhile, Varun opted for a casual look for the promotions. He wore a turquoise blue tank top with loose-fitted light blue denim jeans and an embroidered jacket decorated with geometric patterns. White lace-up sneakers, tinted sunglasses, funky bracelets and a back-swept hairdo rounded off his look.

Kiara Advani promotes Jugjugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan in Delhi. (Instagram)

JugJugg Jeeyo also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 24.