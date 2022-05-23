Jugjugg Jeeyo actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan stun in ethnic looks for their film's trailer launch: See pics

Actors Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan with Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor kickstarted the promotions of their upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo with a blast. On Sunday, the stars got together to launch the trailer of the much-anticipated film. Pictures and videos from the occasion started going viral on social media. Kiara and Varun also did a photoshoot dressed in elegant ethnic ensembles to promote the film. Their traditional outfits will motivate you to upgrade your Indianwear wardrobe for the wedding season.

Varun Dhawan's stylist Mohit Rai took to Instagram to share pictures of the actor with Kiara. The post shows Varun carrying Kiara in his arms as the duo smile brightly. "Kickstarting promotions with this fireball @varundvn for #JugJugJeeyo," Mohit captioned the photos. While Kiara chose a printed lehenga set for the occasion, Varun slipped into a kurta and pyjama set. Scroll ahead to check out the post. (Also Read: Kiara Advani promotes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan in bralette and pants, slays the boho look: Watch video)

Coming to Kiara Advani's ethnic fit, it features a printed bralette and lehenga set from the shelves of designer Anita Dongre's label. The bralette comes in a sky blue shade with strappy sleeves, a square neckline, a cropped hem-length baring Kiara's midriff, and tropical patterns.

Kiara wore the blouse with a blush pink coloured lehenga featuring a colourful array of wild plants and flamingo prints, embellishments on the waistline, a heavily layered ghera, and a contrast dark pink shade on the hem.

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan star in Jugjugg Jeeyo. (Instagram)

A matching georgette lightweight dupatta with tassel embroidery rounded off the look. In the end, Kiara chose open locks, ornate gold jhumkis, soft-hued makeup and nude lip shade to complete the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Varun complemented his co-star in a kurta and pyjama set by Payal Singhal. The actor chose a purple bandhgala kurta with golden block printed embroidery and a front torso-baring slit. A pair of chunky white lace-up sneakers and purple and gold striped pants rounded it off.

Jugjugg Jeeyo is slated for a release in theatres on June 24. It is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.