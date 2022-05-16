Kiara Advani promotes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan in bralette and pants, slays the boho look: Watch video

Actor Kiara Advani cannot keep calm as we get closer to the release date of her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The star has been keeping busy with the film's promotions. But that has not stopped Kiara from making back-to-back fashionable appearances. From glamorous sarees, bralettes and pants set to coordinated corset suits, Kiara donned it all while promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And her most recent look is also winning hearts online. She slipped into a bohemian attire for a recent promotional event and even posted a video showing it off.

On Sunday, Kiara took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself grooving to the tunes of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track and captioned it, "5 Days to go." The Shershaah actor slipped into a flared pants set and embellished bralette. It is from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta's clothing label. Scroll ahead to check out Kiara's video. (Also Read: Kiara Advani in halter neck dress and bold neon makeup channels Y2K aesthetics)

Coming to the design details, Kiara chose a flared pants set teamed with a halter neck bralette. The backless top has a gold mesh fabric adorned with green floral applique work embellished with sequins, criss-cross straps on the back, a plunging cowl neckline, and an asymmetric midriff-flaunting hem.

Kiara teamed the bralette top with a pair of printed pants decorated with red, blue and maroon patterns inspired by Bohemian vibes and done on a cream backdrop. The bottoms also featured a high-rise waistline, flared hem, mirror work and cowrie shell detailing. The actor rounded off her ensemble by wearing a matching bandana on her head.

Kiara Advani slays her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotional look. (Instagram)

Kiara ditched all accessories with the Boho look and let her ensemble be the star. In the end, Kiara rounded it all off with open tresses styled in soft waves, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, mascara on the lashes, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and subtle eye shadow.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the follow-up to the 2007 superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Milind Gunaji and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles.