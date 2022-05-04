Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani steal the show at Arpita Khan's Eid party in black-white ethnic looks: See pics, video
fashion

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani steal the show at Arpita Khan's Eid party in black-white ethnic looks: See pics, video

  • Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attended Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash last night. The duo stole the show in their black and white traditional outfits. While Kiara wore an all-white ensemble, Sidharth chose a black kurta and pants set.
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani steal the show at Arpita Khan's Eid party in black-white ethnic looks: See pics, video
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani steal the show at Arpita Khan's Eid party in black-white ethnic looks: See pics, video(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Published on May 04, 2022 10:02 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were clicked together at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash, days after rumours of their breakup made headlines. Paparazzi clicked the two actors arriving separately at the star-studded party last night. However, after posing for the cameras, they went inside the venue together. They came into a relationship a few years ago and recently were rumoured to have parted ways. For the occasion, while Kiara looked breathtaking in an embroidered white sharara set, Sidharth made a dapper entrance in a black embellished kurta pyjama set. The duo stole the show at the party with their on-point black and white ensembles.

Paparazzi clicked Kiara, dressed in an all-white ethnic ensemble, reaching Arpita Khan's Eid bash last night. Soon after, Sidharth Malhotra, in an all-black traditional outfit, also arrived at the venue. Though the two stars came separately, they were clicked getting inside the venue together. Scroll ahead to see Sidharth and Kiara's photos from the party last night. (Also Read: Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan raise the heat with smoking hot Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotion looks: Check out pics)

Coming to Kiara's Eid party look, the Shershaah actor chose a white cropped bralette teamed with pants and a cape jacket. The sleeveless bralette comes with a plunging V neckline, asymmetric hem revealing Kiara's toned midriff, mirror and sequin work, thread embroidery, and scalloped borders.

Kiara Advani at Arpita Khan's Eid party last night
Kiara Advani at Arpita Khan's Eid party last night, (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara wore the heavily-embroidered bralette with flared white pants featuring a high-rise waist, giving off retro vibes. A pearly-white sleeveless jacket adorned with subtle floral print in white shade rounded off the ensemble. It has shawl lapel collars, an open front and a breezy silhouette.

In the end, Kiara rounded off her all-white ensemble with a chain-link choker, white strappy sandals, centre-parted open tresses with wavy ends, winged eyeliner, glossy brown lip shade, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and on-fleek brows.

Sidharth Malhotra at Arpita Khan's Eid party last night
Sidharth Malhotra at Arpita Khan's Eid party last night,(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Sidharth made a dapper entrance at the Eid bash in a long-sleeved black printed bandhgala kurta featuring quirky geometric patterns in white and lemon yellow piping on the hems. He wore the short kurta with black pants, matching mojaris, bracelet, side-swept hairdo and a clean-shaven look.

