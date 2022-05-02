Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan raise the heat with smoking hot Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotion looks: Check out pics

Actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have been bringing their best fashion game forward during the promotions of their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. From summer-ready outfits to red-carpet-worthy moments, the two stars have delighted their fans with breathtaking sartorial moments that have created much hype around the film - a sequel to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Even Kiara and Kartik's latest look is raising the heat on the internet and will have you swooning over the two in no time.

On Sunday, Kiara took to Instagram to post several pictures of herself and Kartik dressed in classy attires for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions. While Kiara chose a floral saree and bralette, Kartik made heads turn in a blazer, pant and shirt combination that gave off tropical vibes. "Rooh Ki Reet," Kiara captioned the post. Scroll ahead to take a look. (Also Read: Kiara Advani launches Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer with Kartik Aaryan in hot red cut-out mini dress and blazer: See pics)

Kiara embraced the beautiful spring vibes by draping herself in a floral saree from the shelves of designer Varun Bahl's eponymous label. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor chose an off-white chiffon saree decorated with flamingo pink floral patterns, and colourful gota pattis adorned on the borders. She wore the six yards in traditional draping style to round it all off.

Kiara teamed the saree with an embroidered bralette in the same off-white and pink shades. It features barely-there straps, a plunging V neck and back, intricate thread embroidery, mirror work, a contrast off-white elastic band on the hem, and sequinned details.

Kiara styled the traditional look with minimal jewellery and served her fans tips on how to wear ethnic looks like a modern Indian woman. The star wore a pair of ornate gold jhumkas adorned with pastel green stones and Kundan embellishments.

In the end, Kiara went for a sleek high ponytail, subtle smoky eye shadow, on-fleek brows, glossy mauve lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes and a hint of kohl on her eyes to complete the glam picks.

Kartik, on the other hand, chose to embrace tropical vibes for his film's promotions. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor wore a textured pink blazer with notch lapels, long sleeves and an open front.

White pants and a pastel blue floral print shirt completed his outfit. Lastly, a pair of suede brown dress shows, sunglasses, messy hair and groomed beard rounded it all off.

What do you think of Kartik and Kiara's looks?