Kiara Advani launches Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer with Kartik Aaryan in hot red cut-out mini dress and blazer: See pics

Actor Kiara Advani and her co-star Kartik Aaryan have kickstarted the promotions for their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in full swing. The two stars even brought their best fashion foot forward with head-turning ensembles, and their fans cannot help but swoon. Don't believe us? Take a look at Kiara's latest outfit for the film's trailer launch, and you will know. The star arrived at the event with Kartik riding a bike. She also posted several pictures of herself dressed in the fiery hot red sequinned cut-out mini dress and proved that she is here to slay.

On Tuesday, Kiara shared pictures of herself dressed in a red mini dress and oversized blazer set and captioned the posts with a hot pepper emoticon. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor's ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing labels Alex Perry and Alina Anwar Couture. She teamed it with killer high heels from Christian Louboutin. Scroll ahead to check out their photos. (Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in trendy looks)

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer launch. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara slipped into the figure-accentuating ensemble to launch the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. The 29-year-old actor's dress comes in a mini hem length flaunting her curves aesthetically. It also features sequinned embellishments done all over, a plunging V neckline and cut-outs done on the torso to reveal Kiara's toned midriff.

Kiara layered the sensual ensemble with a simple oversized silk-satin blazer. It comes in a bright cherry red shade with notch lapel collars, raised shoulders, long sleeves, patch pockets, an open front, and an ill-fitted silhouette.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani arrive on a bike at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer launch(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara glammed up the all-red look with minimal accessories and make-up, allowing her sequinned outfit to be the star. She opted for statement gold rings and embellished red pumps.

In the end, Kiara went for centre-parted wavy open tresses, filled-in brows, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, glowing skin, nude lip shade, and blushed cheeks to add the finishing touches to her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions look.

Kartik complemented Kiara in an oversized brown blazer paired with flared pants and a patterned polo shirt. A pair of sunglasses, the star's signature messy hairdo, groomed beard and sneakers completed his look.

Meanwhile, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra.