Prithviraj actor Manushi Chhillar shares 5 Indian fashion elements she loves, names saree and bindi in video: Read more

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar. Amid the busy schedules, the former beauty queen still finds time to delight her followers by sharing snippets from her daily life. From photoshoot pictures to promotional events to travel diaries, Manushi shares it all with fans. Her most recent post shows the actor talking about five things she loves in Indian fashion. Read on to know the five elements Manushi named in the video.

On Tuesday, Manushi took to Instagram to share a video of herself dressed in a blush pink lehenga set. The former Miss World revealed the 'five Indian fashion elements' she loves in the post. She even asked her followers to name their favourites. Scroll ahead to watch the short clip. (Also Read: Manushi Chhillar is a beauty to behold in satin pink mini dress for 25th birthday dinner: See pics)

The video begins with Manushi naming the saree as her favourite Indian element. With a big smile on her face, the Miss world said, "I think I can wear a saree everyday of my life if I have to, that's true." She added, "I love mang tika. I think they look so feminine, so beautiful. I love wearing mang tikas."

Manushi named bindi and jhumkis her third and fourth favourite Indian fashion element. The 25-year-old said, "Bindi. I think it brings out that Indianness in a woman. And I think a bindi changes the way you look. I [also] love jhumkis. They look pretty on you."

In the end, Manushi called the dupatta the fifth Indian fashion element that she adores. "Dupattas. I have obviously grown up watching Bollywood films and the dupatta is such a dramatic element. I love wearing dupattas," she revealed.

Meanwhile, the lehenga that Manushi wore in the video is from the shelves of designer Manish Malhotra's label. The former beauty queen had donned it for the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Prithviraj. She had even posted pictures of her look on Instagram. Scroll to take a look.

Manushi will play the role of Sanyogita in Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj. The film, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj films, will release on June 3.