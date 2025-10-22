Gained weight during Diwali? Dietician shares low-carb diet plan to bounce back after festive binging

If you overindulged this Diwali and are now worried about post-festivities weight gain, you’re not alone. Many struggle with bloating, water retention, and a few extra kilos after the celebrations. The good news is that getting back on track doesn’t have to be complicated. By following simple, well-planned diet strategies, you can reset your body, stabilise blood sugar, reduce bloating, and shed the temporary weight gained during the festive season - without starving yourself or compromising on nutrition. Diwali is all about indulgence but it can also add some extra kilos to your weight.(Pinterest)

Silver Sethi, a dietician and nutritionist at Six Sigma Clinic and SCI Hospital Gurgaon, specialising in weight loss, obesity, gut health, diabetes, PCOD, and hypothyroidism, told HT Lifestyle, “The best way to overcome post festivities weight gain is to shift to a low-carb diet. A low carbohydrate diet is a great way of shedding weight and fats, and to rid the body of the temporary weight and fat gain along with the water retention effectively.”

How can you shift to a low-carb diet?

Silver explains, “All you need to do is - decrease your total carbohydrate intake to about 35% of your total daily calories. Focus on including complex carbohydrates via whole foods which are high in soluble and insoluble fibre, such as millets, cruciferous and green vegetables and low calorie seasonal fruits.” In addition, packaged and ultra-processed foods must be avoided.

The dietician recommends increasing your protein intake to 45% of your daily calories. She suggests, “Consume lean proteins which are free from high fats and avoid pre-packaged frozen meat cuts. Think egg whites, fish, chicken, tofu, low fat yoghurt, cottage cheese and pulses.”

The remaining 20% of your calories should be derived from healthy fats like olive oil, ghee, nuts, seeds and low fat dairy. Silver also advises to avoid seed oils, packaged chips and fried snacks.

Silver highlights, “Make sure to avoid refined and ultra processed carbs like white bread, sugar loaded cold drinks, cookies and cakes.” Additionally, dining out should be limited, and mindless or unnecessary snacking needs to be controlled. The dietician adds, “Keep your hydration level up to make sure your body is well supported to absorb and digest the high protein and high fibre foods and flush out the remaining toxins effectively.”

Follow a low-carb diet plan to shed those extra kilos!(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Why this works

The dietician explains, “This eating pattern is very effective as well as sustainable, especially post-festivities as it helps reset your body, reduce bloating, overcome water retention, stabilise blood sugar, and promote fat metabolism without starvation or missing out on the needed nutrition.”

Adapting to this smartly curated approach helps counter lethargy and bloating, while restoring metabolic balance and energy levels. According to Silver, “This sensible and guided balanced diet approach works like a passive yet gentle detox for your body without any major restrictions. When we limit the intake of carbohydrates, the body starts burning stored fat for fuel instead of using glucose as the prime energy source. This assists and accelerates energy conversion which leads to effective weight and fat loss.”

This diet plan comes with a hidden perk as well! Silver highlights that a low-carb diet can majorly curb sugar cravings. Additionally, you can double the calorie burn and accelerate the weight loss process by combining it with physical activities like cardio and strength training.

A low-carb diet can also significantly benefit diabetic and pre-diabetic patients. The dietician explains, “A continued approach for about 2-3 months of low-carb eating process, as discussed above, highly benefits diabetics and pre-diabetics and lowers their total blood sugar levels. This can be confirmed by running an HBA1C and fasting sugar test pre and post a low-carb diet.”

In essence, a low-carb diet emphasises quality over quantity. The aim isn’t to cut out carbs completely, but to choose healthier, fibre-rich options that keep you full, provide sustained energy, stabilise blood sugar, and support post-Diwali weight management. For a plan that truly works, Silver recommends consulting a qualified dietitian or nutritionist who can tailor a smart low-carb strategy to your body, lifestyle, and specific health goals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.