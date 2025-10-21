Overindulged on sweets and snacks this Diwali? Nutritionist shares 7 easy strategies to recover from festive overeating

After days of sweets, fried snacks, and lavish festive spreads, it’s common to feel sluggish or bloated once the Diwali celebrations wind down. The post-festive “food coma” can leave your gut overworked and your metabolism off balance. Without a mindful reset, it may lead to digestive discomfort, weight gain, or fatigue. Follow these strategies outlined by nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor to recover from festive overeating.(Image generate via Google Gemini)

Bhakti Kapoor, a consulting nutritionist specialising in personalised nutrition for gut health, PCOS, weight loss and more, and the founder of Healthy High - a virtual nutrition coaching platform - told HT Lifestyle, “As a nutritionist, I remind clients that what you do in the 24 hours after indulgence matters far more than the indulgence itself.” She shares seven unique post-Diwali recovery strategies that actually work.

Start the morning with deep hydration

Bhakti highlights the importance of electrolytes after a rich and indulgent festive meal. She stresses, “Plain water is good, but after a salty, sugary spread, your body needs electrolytes. Begin with warm water, a pinch of rock salt, and lemon, then sip on coconut water or infused cucumber-mint water through the day to flush out excess sodium and beat bloating.”

Add soluble fibre boosters

Fibres help in soaking up excess glucose, improving satiety and resetting your gut microbiome after sugar-heavy meals. Bhakti recommends adding psyllium husk or chia seeds to your breakfast smoothie or curd, instead of skipping meals.

Make lunch gut soothing

The next meal after indulgence needs to be something gentle, which will help the gut recover after a feast. Bhakti explains, “Think khichdi with moong dal, or a simple millet bowl with steamed vegetables. These foods calm inflammation, are easy to digest, and let the gut recover.”

The 10-10-10 walk more balances post-meal glucose spikes and helps with digestion.(Image generate via Google Gemini)

Try the 10-10-10 walk rule

Walking is a great way to burn calories and it also helps with digestion. Bhakti suggests, “Rather than one intense workout, break it up: take a 10-minute walk after each main meal. This reduces post-meal glucose spikes by up to 30% and helps digestion.”

Use spice teas as natural medicine

Some spices can act as natural remedies for gut issues, indigestion and bloating. The nutritionist recommends, “Instead of antacids, brew a simple ajwain saunf-ginger tea. These spices cut gas, reduce acid reflux, and stimulate digestive enzymes - an age-old trick that works better than popping a pill.”

Prioritise protein snacks

In order to avoid the vicious cycle of craving sweets and giving into temptation, the nutritionist suggests keeping light, high-protein snacks handy for the next day. These snacks can include roasted chana, boiled eggs, or paneer cubes. She explains, “Protein balances blood sugar and prevents that ‘I need something sweet again’ slump.”

Reset with an early dinner

Bhakti recommends, “Give your digestive system a rest by finishing your last meal 2-3 hours before bed. An early, light dinner helps the gut reset overnight and improves sleep quality, which in turn curbs next-day cravings.”

Overeating during festivals is normal and recovery is about smart, small choices. With hydration, fibre, mindful movement, and gut-friendly foods, you can enjoy the season’s celebrations while keeping your health on track.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.