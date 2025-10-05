NHS surgeon explains why chewing gum can protect against tooth decay; shares 7 tips to balance your oral microbiome

Do you often crawl into bed too tired to brush your teeth, promising yourself you’ll do better tomorrow? Many of us tend to overlook oral hygiene until problems like bad breath, cavities, or gum sensitivity force us to take notice. Yet, simple daily habits can make a lasting difference—not just for your teeth and gums, but for the overall health of your oral microbiome. Do you often forget to brush your teeth before going to bed? Dr Rajan explains why you should pay attention to your oral health before it's too late.(Pexel)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based NHS surgeon and popular health content creator, has shared simple yet effective oral hygiene tips to support a balanced and healthy oral microbiome. In an Instagram video posted on October 5, the surgeon shares seven simple strategies that help balance your oral microbiome, reduce harmful bacterial buildup, and protect against tooth decay and other oral health issues.

Electric toothbrush

According to Dr Rajan, using an electric toothbrush is more beneficial than manual brushing since it helps remove more plaque from your teeth. He explains, “This helps to prevent the overgrowth of acid-producing bacteria like certain streptococcus species that drives tooth decay and can disrupt the microbial balance in your oral cavity.”

Flossing

The surgeon highlights that flossing daily helps break up biofilm between teeth, reducing the buildup of anaerobic bacteria. Dr Rajan adds that anaerobic bacteria “produce volatile sulfur compounds, aka the stuff behind dragon breath and periodontal inflammation.”

Scraping your tongue

Scraping your tongue is beneficial because it removes bacterial coatings and dead cells from the surface. Dr Rajan explains, “If you scrape your tongue, you can remove bacterial coatings and dead cells, which lowers bad-breath-causing compounds, and reduces the number of pathogenic microbes, which can then go on to colonise your teeth.”

Xylitol gum

According to the surgeon, chewing xylitol gum stimulates saliva production, which helps lower the levels of Streptococcus mutans—the bacteria responsible for tooth decay. This increased saliva flow supports enamel remineralisation and shifts the oral pH towards a more alkaline, cavity-resistant state.

Avoid alcohol-based mouthwash

According to Dr Rajan, “If you avoid the regular use of alcohol-based mouthwash, you preserve beneficial oral microbes that support nitric oxide production, which is key for blood pressure regulation.”

Hydration

The surgeon notes that staying well-hydrated promotes healthy saliva flow, which naturally delivers antimicrobial peptides and helps maintain a balanced oral pH. Chronic dryness, on the other hand, can disrupt this balance and shift the oral microbiome towards dysbiosis.

Eating fibre

Eating fibre-rich foods like apples promotes the mouth’s natural cleaning process and nourishes beneficial oral bacteria that outcompete harmful ones. “Think of it as chewing for your microbiome,” explains the surgeon.

