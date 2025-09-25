NHS surgeon suggests 1 ingenious way to level up khichdi and pack it with protein and fiber

Khichdi is a soul food in many parts of the country. It is often consumed when one is sick or wants to help give their gut a reset. However, did you know you could level up this staple food and make it rich in protein and fibre? If you love white rice, one serving of Dr Rajan's khichdi recipe will give you almost 40 g of protein and 30 g of fibre.

In many parts of India, white rice is consumed regularly in meals. It is a carb-rich food item. Therefore, to make it more nutrient-dense, people often consume it with a good dose of fibre and protein.

Highlighting a dish with which you could take rice and make it into a meal that can fulfil your protein and fibre consumption of the day, Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon and health educator, talked about how to make this khichdi and level it up. “If you love white rice, one serving of this is almost 40 g of protein and 30 g of fibre,” he added.

Sharing the steps to make the dish, Dr Rajan said, “Pair your rice with a selection of beans and lentils. These will give you a range of different soluble and insoluble fibres as well as resistant starches to allow deep fermentation in your colon and a handy dose of protein to go with that fibre. Good for those with sensitive guts.”

He suggested washing the rice, lentils, and beans, as this can help slightly lower their FODMAP content. Per Johns Hopkins Medicine, FODMAP is fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols, which are short-chain carbohydrates (sugars) that the small intestine absorbs poorly.

How to level up your protein and fibre-rich khichdi?

Now that you have protein, carbs and fibre in the dish. Dr Rajan suggested levelling it up by adding ingredients that are good for the ‘microbes inside you’.

How? He advised throwing in some frozen spinach, garlic, and ginger, ‘loaded with polyphenols and bioactive compounds that support microbial diversity and help calm inflammation.’

He added, “Onions and chilli, so I can finally feel something warm in my cold heart. A grandma's dosing of ghee to help mop up those fat-soluble vitamins.”

Lastly, Dr Rajan pointed out that many people try to make a battle between protein and fibre. However, he pointed out that these two macronutrients each have their own role, and there are plenty of ways to include both in your diet.

He added, “This is my version of the beautiful Indian dish kichdi, and it has all the essential amino acids you need and plenty of fibre, so you can poop like a king.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.