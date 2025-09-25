Gut doctor warns about sudden sharp pain in lower belly especially with bleeding, shares 'truth every woman should hear'

Have you wondered whether your abdominal pain is related to your gut or gynaecological issues? There are some signs you should consider to distinguish between different kinds of belly pain. Noticing if your pain is related to meals or your menstrual cycle can help determine the cause – if you notice your abdominal pain more around your cycle, it could be related to gynecological issues. Also read | Surgeon explains real reason 38 year old woman suffered from severe period pain, painful sex According to Dr Asamoah, sudden sharp pain in the lower belly, especially with bleeding or weakness, requires immediate medical attention.(pexels)

Dr Vivian Asamoah, a gastroenterologist trained at Johns Hopkins Hospital, highlighted this in a September 10 Instagram post, revealing 'the truth about abdominal pain every woman should hear'.

According to Dr Asamoah, sudden sharp pain in the lower belly, ‘especially with bleeding or weakness’, requires immediate medical attention. She said, “Important fact: The uterus itself — just like the liver or brain — has no pain receptors. The pain we feel usually comes from the surrounding tissues — due to spasms, stretching, or inflammation. Here’s how to tell the difference.”

Signs of gut-related stomach ache

Dr Asamoah shared signs of gut-related pain:

⦿ Clear link with food: discomfort appears before, during, or after meals

⦿ Relief after using the bathroom or passing gas

⦿ Changes in bowel habits: diarrhea, constipation, thin or pellet-like stool

⦿ Bloating and excessive gas

⦿ Cramping pain often around the belly button or lower left abdomen

Signs of gynecological pain

Dr Asamoah also shared the signs of gynecological pain:

⦿ Tied to your cycle: a few days before your period, during your period, or mid-cycle (ovulation)

⦿ Radiates to the lower back, sacrum, or rectum

⦿ Pain connected to sexual activity

⦿ Often comes with mood changes, discharge, or breast tenderness

She concluded, “Red Flag: sudden sharp pain in the lower belly, especially with bleeding or weakness, can be an emergency. Don’t ignore it. Do you notice your abdominal pain more around meals — or around your cycle?”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.