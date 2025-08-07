Endometriosis specialist warns: Don't ignore asymptomatic endometriosis, says pay attention to these red flags

Endometriosis has often been characterised by its more noticeable symptoms—debilitating menstrual cramps, pelvic pain, and overwhelming fatigue. But what about those who exhibit none of these signs? Enter asymptomatic endometriosis, a lesser-known but equally concerning variant that can silently progress without warning. What happens inasymptomatic endometriosis? Why does it warrant attention? What can you do to safeguard your reproductive health? Endometriosis, thyroid conditions, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), and other conditions can interfere with the hormones in your body. (Shutterstock)

Is asymptomatic endometriosis or silent endometriosis really silent?

"Asymptomatic endometriosis occurs when endometrial-like tissue grows outside the uterus, causing damage without presenting any noticeable symptoms", says Dr Smeet Patel, an Endometriosis Excision Specialist. Many women remain oblivious to its presence until it significantly impacts their fertility or overall pelvic health, as per the journal Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology.

A staggering 30-40% of asymptomatic cases are often discovered inadvertently during fertility assessments or unrelated pelvic surgeries like cyst removal or hysterectomy, as per the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care. Unfortunately, by this time, irreversible damage may have already occurred to the reproductive organs.

What are the challenges of diagnosing endometriosis?

One of the most prominent challenges with asymptomatic endometriosis lies in its elusive nature. There are currently no reliable non-invasive screening methods available, as per the journal Cancers:

Lack of reliable tests: "Unlike other medical conditions, there’s no definitive blood test, ultrasound, or MRI capable of detecting early-stage or symptom-free endometriosis. Some healthcare professionals might recommend the CA-125 test, commonly associated with ovarian cancer; however, its inaccuracy can lead to unnecessary surgeries due to false positives," shares Dr Patel.

What are the risk factors of asymptomatic endometriosis?

You may be asking yourself, “If I have no symptoms, should I be concerned?” The answer largely depends on your risk factors and family planning goals.

Fertility concerns: If you’ve been trying to conceive for 6–12 months without success, a fertility evaluation is recommended, even in the absence of pain symptoms.

“In our practice, we frequently see asymptomatic women who only discover endometriosis after years of unexplained infertility or during IVF cycles. By then, lesions may have already damaged ovarian tissue or caused irreversible scarring" Dr Smeet Patel emphasises the importance of proactive care.

Does asymptomatic endometriosis need to be treated?

The absence of typical symptoms does not equate to a lack of impact on reproductive health, as per the World Health Organisation.

Research indicates:

Contribution to infertility: Up to 50% of infertility cases can be linked to undiagnosed endometriosis. Silent lesions can cause inflammation, scarring, and even lead to ovarian cysts (endometriomas), potentially damaging reproductive organs.

Dr Linda Griffith, a renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology researcher, aptly states, “Endometriosis does not require pain to interfere with fertility. Inflammation can be enough to change egg quality or close up fallopian tubes.” Additionally, deep infiltrating endometriosis (DIE) can progress unnoticed, complicating future treatment options as per the International Journal of Fertility and Sterility.

Why is the early detection of asymptomatic endometriosis important?

While routine screening may not be essential for all women, being proactive can make a significant difference in their health.

Here are some steps you can take: